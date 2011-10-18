LONDON/DUBAI Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA is weighing a potential bid for Denizbank (DENIZ.IS), the fast-growing Turkish arm of sovereign crisis casualty Dexia (DEXI.BR) in a deal potentially worth between $4 billion to $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Denizbank has just mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch to evaluate its strategic options.

Russian lender Sberbank SBER03.MM has said it is looking at Denizbank as a possible target.

Bankers expect that other international and local lenders will also express interest.

QNB could not be reached immediately for comment.

