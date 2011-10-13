LONDON Regulators from across the world meet in London on Friday to better coordinate supervision of ultra fast computerized trading after concerns raised by last year's "flash crash" on Wall Street.

The UK's Financial Services Authority will host about 40 representatives, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the European Securities and Markets Authority and watchdogs from Japan and Singapore.

The market structures meeting will focus on high-frequency trading, dark pools or anonymous trading venues, and market fragmentation which can be caused by many competing trading venues, a source familiar with the meeting said.

No firm conclusions or immediate direct actions are anticipated from the meeting, which is seen as the first of its kind to focus directly on HFT, the source added.

High frequency traders were thrust into the spotlight on May 6 2010 as the Dow Jones blue chip index plunged some 700 points in a matter of minutes before it recovered.

A government review did not blame HFT traders but regulators are under pressure to rein them in as they come to represent large chunks of volume on exchanges.

"We at the CFTC oversee a market that has changed significantly over these last 10 years," CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler told reporters in London ahead of the meeting.

"In many of the markets either 80 or 85 percent of the transactions are either day trading or spread trading, meaning they are all within a day," Gensler said.

The CFTC has proposed pre-trade rules to curb risks and is looking at possible testing and supervision of algorithms, or the computer programs used to trade at ultra fast speeds.

MIFID

The Group of 20 leading economies (G20), whose finance ministers meet in Paris on Friday, have asked regulators to make recommendations on mitigating risks posed to the financial system by the latest technological developments.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), of which the SEC and FSA are members, is expected to publish global recommendations next week.

The European Union's executive European Commission will publish a draft law on October 20 that will crack down on HFT in its 27 member states, including Europe's biggest securities market, Britain.

The draft, which updates the bloc's markets in financial instruments directive or MiFID, proposes that algorithmic trading strategies should operate continuously rather than being able to dart in and out of the market, a copy obtained by Reuters showed.

Having to continuously offer prices would be more burdensome for HFT operations.

If approved, the new law would require such firms to "post firm quotes at competitive prices with the result of providing liquidity on a regular and ongoing basis to these trading venues at all times, regardless of prevailing market conditions," the draft said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)