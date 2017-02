MADRID Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) said on Thursday it had signed a reinsurance agreement with Abbey Life Assurance for its life insurance portfolio in Spain and Portugal, netting a 490 million euro ($601 million) capital gain for the bank.

Santander will use the funds to partially cover provisions against real estate assets required by the Spanish government during the first half of the year, the bank said. ($1 = 0.8154 euros)

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)