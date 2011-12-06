HOUSTON/NEW YORK U.S. cash crude differentials will plateau at sharply lower levels after a key pipeline reversal frees oil trapped in the Midcontinent and starts sending it to Gulf Coast refineries next year.

Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) is buying ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) interest in the Seaway pipeline and, with co-owner Enterprise (EPD.N), will convert it into a north-south conduit. The partners expect to receive U.S. government approval.

Plans announced in mid-November call for 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) to start flowing from Cushing to the Gulf Coast as early as the second quarter of 2012, with ramp-up to 400,000 bpd after some construction and equipment work.

Gulf Coast crudes such as Light Louisiana Sweet and Mars sour have already weakened on the announcement of the plan. LLS was $14 over WTI on November 15, the day before the announcement, versus recent trades at $11 over. Mars was at a $10 premium to WTI. More recently, it has been $7 or less.

Gulf Coast cash crudes will weaken even further as Seaway frees the WTI glut from Cushing and brings in the growing output of North Dakota Bakken light sweet and Canadian heavy sour, analysts said.

"They have to come in and compete," Skip York, a downstream vice president for Wood Mackenzie consulting, said of Gulf Coast cash crudes.

The first impact will be on sweet crudes, both U.S.-produced and imported, he said.

"I think the first 150,000 fills with light sweet," York said, predicting the Seaway reversal will displace imported light sweets and weigh on U.S. light sweets.

"When Enterprise and Enbridge take Seaway from 150 to 400, we think a lot of that incremental 250 (thousand bpd) could be Canadian heavy," he said.

That will put downward pressure on heavier sours such as Mars.

Cushing is delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's benchmark light sweet WTI futures contract, against which U.S. cash crudes are priced, and WTI has been depressed because Seaway and other pipelines did not flow to the Gulf.

In the absence of U.S. and Canadian crudes, the main substitutes for Gulf Coast crudes have been imports priced against the world benchmark, North Sea Brent. As a result, cash crude premiums set records above $20 earlier this year.

But after the Seaway reversal announcement, the spread between WTI and Brent contracted with surprising speed. It moved to less than $6 from $13 the day before and $28.10 a month earlier. It was back above $9 on December 6, but still narrower than most of the year.

"The Brent-WTI spread narrowed as predicted, but the timing was impossible to predict," said Michael Palmer, senior vice president at Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N).

U.S. cash crudes followed, and signals of further shifts in the Gulf Coast crude market can be seen in the narrowing of other spreads.

For example, the spread between U.S.-produced sweet grade LLS and cheaper, imported Mexican sour Maya has narrowed from $7 just before the Seaway announcement to about $5. It was more than $17 as recently as mid-September.

Sweet-sour spreads are important to refiners as they make decisions about which mix of crudes to refine. Light sweet is easier to refine into gasoline, diesel and other fuels, but only if the price is right.

Recently, Gulf Coast refiners have preferred a big increment of heavy sour, much of it imported from Mexico and Venezuela, because it is so much cheaper.

That's about to change.

Expectations that market forces would act to break the dam at Cushing contributed to the speedy narrowing of spreads, said John Auers, senior vice president at refining consultants Turner, Mason & Co.

"The only reason Seaway hadn't been reversed up until now was the ownership situation," Auers said.

ConocoPhillips refineries benefited from the wide WTI-Brent spread, but now ConocoPhillips has split into refining and exploration-production units and sold its interest in Seaway, and that resistance has disappeared.

A recent delay of TransCanada's (TRP.TO) Keystone XL pipeline to the Gulf on U.S. environmental concerns was the final straw.

"It was like a bunch of people sitting at a poker table," Auers said. "Somebody eventually was going to call. Everybody was kind of waiting on Keystone, and when Keystone got pushed off for at least 12 months, all the other people had to show their hands. This was a logical outcome."

