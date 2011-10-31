SINGAPORE Oil prices ranging between $70 to $80 a barrel are just right for producers and consumers, and anything higher will be problematic for the global economy, Nobuo Tanaka, former executive director for the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Monday.

Tanaka told the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) conference that the $70-80 level was enough to stimulate growth in oil production.

He earlier warned that high oil prices at $100 or more would derail global economic growth just as the 2008 financial crisis did.

(Reporting by Simon Webb; Editing by Miral Fahmy)