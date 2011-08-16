TOKYO The head of market operations at Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said he expects to see another round of heightened volatility in financial markets in the near future, because U.S. and European governments are unlikely to take effective measures to prop up economies soon enough.

Global markets saw violent swings last week, with investors switching back and forth between stocks and safe-haven government bonds amid uncertainty over debt problems on both sides of the Atlantic.

"In the past two weeks, markets were in a panic. Volatility was so high that sentiment changed about every six hours. We are seeing a pause now," Seiichiro Takahashi, SMBC's managing director and head of its treasury unit, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

"I would say this is the end of Round 1. Round 2 could start as early as next week," he said.

Takahashi heads SMBC's market operations such as bond, currency and stock trading, and the bank's holdings included U.S. government bonds worth 1.4 trillion yen ($18 billion) as of the end of June.

SMBC is the core bank of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) (SMFG), Japan's third-largest banking group.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell near a one-year low last week as markets tumbled initially on the first-ever U.S. credit ratings downgrade and fears that Europe's debt woes may spread. Stock markets then rebounded with almost equal force, rising more than 6 percent over the last three sessions.

U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly steady this week with volumes thin after the largest one-week gain in 2- years.

"I think the important gauge to watch is the U.S. stock market, I mean, whether (the Dow Jones industrial average) falls below 11,000 and bad economic data comes out then," he said.

He said the bank is taking a wait-and-see stance before a "Round 2" of heightened market volatility. He said he expects the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to move between 2 and 2.7 percent this year.

"Right now, there is a pushback of the pendulum after going too far last week. But again, I expect a phase again in which both yields (on Japanese and U.S. government bonds) and stocks fall," he said.

NOT LIKE 2008

SMBC's market team was known for its fast exit from subprime loan-related products, helping minimize the lender's losses from the U.S. financial mess, which badly hurt its Japanese rivals like Mizuho (8411.T).

Takahashi, who rose through ranks in the bank's dealing room, said the current market turmoil is very different from that in 2008, in that investors are worried about the quality of sovereign debt, not exotic financial instruments with no calculable value.

But the today's market situation presents its unique challenges, including an apparent lack of political will and wherewithal by authorities to shore up faltering economies.

"Generally speaking, (the market turmoil after the collapse of) Lehman was an acute symptom, and fiscal measures were taken promptly," Takahashi said.

"But the current situation is rather a chronic one. Under this situation the stock market lacks direction and drastic measures are not being taken swiftly," he said.

In addition to the lack of timely fiscal measures to prop up economies among developed countries due to growing political pressure for fiscal discipline, the hands of central banks are equally tied, Takahashi said.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at a Kansas City Fed conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on August 26. Market players will be watching to see if he drops any hints on the possibility of the Fed adopting another asset-buying program.

But Takahashi believes it would be difficult for the Fed to carry out a so-called QE3, given that the previous rounds of such quantitative easing failed to boost the real economy or produce positive inflation figures.

($1 = 76.695 Japanese Yen)

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Editing by Michael Watson and Chris Gallagher)