MADRID Spain is expected to pay less to issue 12- and 18-month Treasury bills on Tuesday than at their last auction in July, supported by domestic demand, after the European Central Bank pledged to back periphery debt markets.

Spanish bond yields have risen steadily on market jitters over the evolution of the euro zone debt crisis and hit 16-year highs Aug 4, but have fallen sharply since the ECB said it would buy Spanish and Italian debt in the secondary market this week.

The yield on Spain's 10-year bono has dropped from over 6.3 percent last week to just over 5 percent on Friday.

"There's no one trading right now as we all wait for the next declaration from EU leaders. We're trading on declarations, not interest rates or data. No one wants to take a position right now until the situation is either solved, or not," a Madrid-based trader said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris on Tuesday.

The Treasury said on Friday it plans to issue between 5 billion and 6 billion euros ($7.04-$8.45 billion) of the two bills, up from the range of 3.5-4.5 billion at the last auction July 19.

"The Treasury has to issue debt and they'll be jumping at the chance to do so at this lower yield," the trader said.

The 12-month bill was trading at between 2.6 and 3.2 percent on the secondary market on Friday compared to the average yield of 3.702 percent in July, while the 18-month bill was trading at around 3.1 percent after 3.912 percent last month.

Following the last bond auction, Aug 4, The Treasury said it has issued 58.7 billion euros of medium- and long-term bonds, or 62.6 percent of the total gross issuance plan for 2011.

The Treasury plan for short-term T-bills, of between 3 and 18 months, announced in December, is to cover only redemptions due.

(Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Ron Askew)