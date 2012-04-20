LONDON Global crude steel production rose 1.8 percent to 132 metric million tonnes (145.5 million tons) in March, compared to the same month last year, data from the World Steel Association showed on Friday.

Top producer China's crude steel output for March was 61.6 million tonnes, up 3.9 percent from the same month last year, while production in Japan rose 2.3 percent year-on-year to 9.3 million tonnes.

Global production for the first quarter was 1.1 percent higher than the same period last year, at 377 million tonnes.

