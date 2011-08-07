ABU DHABI Most Gulf Arab markets ended lower on Sunday, rattled by a U.S. ratings downgrade and European debt woes, even as their central bankers downplayed risks and voiced support for U.S. debt instruments.

Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. long-term credit rating by a notch to AA-plus in an unprecedented blow to the world's largest economy. It called the outlook "negative," signaling another downgrade is possible in the next 12 to 18 months.

The downgrade hit Saudi Arabia's market hard on Saturday, sending the Arab world's largest bourse to a five-month low. Weakness spilled over into the rest of the Gulf Arab region, where all but one Gulf state pegs its currency to the dollar.

The hydrocarbon-reliant Gulf Arab states are major holders of U.S. treasuries and other U.S. assets.

"We are pegged to the dollar and will keep it. We don't see the dollar collapse. Because the problem is not in the U.S. only, but also in the European markets," Mohamed al-Tamimi, deputy executive director at the UAE central bank's treasury department, told Reuters.

Tamimi said there was no alternative to investing in the U.S. market which still remained "the most liquid and a safe market." The UAE, which said in July it holds no U.S. government bonds, would even invest in Treasuries if yields rise to a "justified level" he said.

An Omani government official said the non-OPEC oil producer would stick with U.S. government instruments and make no "irrational decisions" in the aftermath of S&P's cut.

"In (the) global economic turmoil the world is going through, what other alternative do we have at the moment but to stick with the U.S. government instruments?" said the senior Omani government official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Kuwait is the only Gulf country which uses a currency basket as a peg, though heavily dollar-weighted. It dropped the dollar peg in 2007 in a bid to rein in inflation. Kuwait's central bank governor declined to comment.

MARKETS TUMBLE, SAUDI HELPS STEMS DECLINE

A steady open in Saudi Arabia, which starts two hours after the first Gulf markets begin trading, helped staunch the decline elsewhere on Gulf markets on Sunday.

But early damage was done with Dubai's benchmark .DFMGI enduring its biggest drop since January 30. Dubai closed at a 20-week low, slumping 3.7 percent to 1,484.

Bluechip Emaar Properties EMAR.DU ended down 5.3 percent, Arabtec ARTC.DU sagged 6.3 percent and Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU closed off 5 percent.

Oman's index .MSI ended at a two-year low, down 1.9 percent at 5,651 percent. Bahrain .BAX fell 0.33 percent to 1,277 percent while Abu Dhabi .ADX ended at a May 26 low, down 2.5 percent. Kuwait .KWSE ended 1.6 percent lower at 5,968 points.

"The global story is looking increasingly less optimistic, and at the same time you have equity markets here that have been relatively less volatile for a considerable stretch," says Akram Annous, Dubai-based MENA strategist at Al Mal Capital.

"That's probably going to start to change now, and I think the majority of the risk is in Saudi Arabia and Qatar's markets because they are more leveraged to the (emerging market) growth story."

Qatar's benchmark .QSI closed at its lowest level since June 27, down 2.5 percent at 8,277 points. Saudi Arabia's index .TASI ended up 0.08 percent at 6,078 points.

"Today is a stemming of the bleeding, but things are still unknown. There are a lot of questions, on how the downgrade could affect the Saudi development plan," said a Riyadh-based fund manager who asked not to be identified.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to spend up to $400 billion in the five years to 2013 to upgrade its infrastructure and has a plan to build economic and industrial cities to create new jobs.

Investors were eyeing Monday's opening of global markets with trepidation. Regional bond prices had begun to ease on Friday and a further sell-off is expected.

The spread on HSBC/Nasdaq Dubai's Middle East bonds and sukuk index widened about 30 basis points between Aug 3 to 5.

"Shorter-dated local bonds and sukuk should hold up relatively well because of local demand," said Nick Stadtmiller, fixed income analyst at Emirates NBD in Dubai. "But longer-dated bonds will have a harder time, as international investors are key buyers of this paper."

The U.S. dollar may weaken and Treasury yields rise when Asian markets reopen on Monday, though any selling in response to the U.S. downgrade is likely to be tempered by the escalating crisis in the euro zone. The European Central Bank was slated to discuss the debt crisis in an evening conference call [ID:nL6E7J704K]

"The U.S. market will continue to attract liquidity. It is more sophisticated and more technology driven and it will always be attractive," said CAPM's Yasin. "We don't have that in our markets and it's going to be a tough ride going forward."

(Additional reporting by Shaheen Pasha, Praveen Menon, Nadia Saleem, Rachna Uppal, Martina Fuchs in Dubai; Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Mike Nesbit)