ZURICH Sluggish growth in key trading partners and the strong franc weighed on Swiss exports in July, adding to signs the Alpine economy will slow in the months ahead.

Swiss exports have long held up despite a nearly 30 percent rise for the franc since the 2008 financial crisis.

Yet they have begun to show a softening of late. Although exports overall rose by a real 4.8 percent in July to 16.649 billion Swiss francs from a year earlier, they fell 0.7 percent in nominal terms, compared with a rise of 3.7 percent a year earlier.

Exports to the European Union, Switzerland's biggest trading partner, dropped 3.3 percent.

Firms have been trying to defend foreign market share by sacrificing their margins, a trend that continued in July as the franc -- a safe haven for investors worried about U.S. and European debt troubles -- rose further.

The prices of exports in Swiss franc terms fell 5.3 percent in July. Prices for imports fell 3.5 percent.

"Long-term contracts and companies cutting margins have until now been able to forestall the worst. But anxiety among exporters continues to rise, the longer the franc continues to remain strong," said VP Bank economist Joerg Zeuner.

"Given the importance of the export sector for Switzerland, the economy as a whole is threatened with a marked slowdown in growth."

Barclays economist Thorsten Polleit said he believed weak trade would shave 0.2 percentage points off Swiss quarterly domestic product data for the months from April to June.

"The appreciation of the franc (in nominal as well as in real effective terms), accompanied by growing signs of the global slowdown, should increasingly dampen Swiss production (albeit with a time lag)," he said.

The European Union is Switzerland's biggest trading partner, and exports to France fell 8.8 percent in nominal terms, while those to Greece plummeted by just over a quarter.

But exports to Switzerland's biggest trading partner Germany -- which showed the first signs of a failing of previously robust economic growth in the second quarter -- rose 9 percent.

Growth in exports was seen in trade with some emerging markets, such as China, where they climbed 27.7 percent.

Exports of watches, which are particularly popular in Hong Kong and China, rose 21.2 percent. But even in this segment companies accepted prices that were 1.2 percent lower.

The Swiss National Bank has warned the economy will suffer as the strong franc undermines exports. To try and weaken the franc the SNB has raised the amount of liquidity it makes available to banks and slashed an already low interest rate target to zero.

The SNB holds its next monetary policy review on September 15, when it will issue a fresh growth outlook for the year.

