Swiss Franc banknotes of several values lie on a table before being sorted in a money counter in a Bank in Zurich August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LUCERNE, Switzerland Political pressure is mounting on the Swiss National Bank to take steps to further weaken the franc, potentially shifting its cap on the currency toward 1.30 per euro, as the economy slows and deflation threatens.

The SNB shocked markets when it capped the franc at 1.20 per euro on September 6 after the currency soared almost to parity with the euro as investors sought a safe haven from the mounting euro zone debt crisis and slowing global economy.

The central bank said at the time it was prepared to buy foreign currency in unlimited quantities, although reserves data since then have suggested it has not had to spend much to defend that level, enabling it to post a profit for the third quarter.

SNB Chairman Philipp Hildebrand said at the weekend the franc was still too strong and central bank was ready to take further steps to weaken the currency, which was trading around 1.2370 euros on Tuesday, if the economic outlook and deflationary trends made it necessary.

Asked whether the SNB could lift the cap to 1.30, Hildebrand, bolstered by his appointment last week as vice-chairman of the Financial Stability Board, said: "We monitor the data and will take further measures if needed."

That prompted speculation the SNB could act, especially after data out on Monday showed Swiss annual consumer prices fell for the first time in two years in October, pushing the franc to its lowest level in three weeks above 1.24 per euro.

"The risk is high that the SNB will raise the floor to levels around 1.30," said Vontobel economist Sven Schubert.

"However, we think the SNB will wait for what will happen with peripheral Europe. A further escalation would probably lead to increasing safe haven flows and could lead to a severe test of a higher floor."

Comments on Tuesday by SNB vice chairman Thomas Jordan dampened the speculation somewhat as he said the SNB did not want to engage in competitive devaluations and would act if it saw "enormous deflationary pressures".

CHRISTMAS GIFT FOR SWISS FIRMS?

Swiss trade unions have been calling for weeks for the cap to be moved as high as 1.40 per euro and the Economiesuisse business lobby group has also called for more action.

Economiesuisse head Gerold Buehrer said on Monday it would be a "Christmas gift" for Swiss industry if the SNB lifted the cap toward 1.30, while he stressed his support for the central bank's independence.

A raft of Swiss companies have announced job cuts in recent weeks, at least in part because of soaring costs due to the strong franc, including banks Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Julius Baer BAER.VX, as well as drugmaker Novartis NOVN.VX.

Swatch Group SA UHR.VX told Reuters on Monday it expects the strong franc to make it harder for the group to reach its 7 billion Swiss franc ($7.9 billion) sales target this year.

The economic commission of the lower house of parliament called on Monday for the SNB to move the cap to 1.30 francs per euro "as soon as possible", Swiss media reported.

There was a similar groundswell of political and business pressure for the SNB to act before it introduced the cap.

"The main peer groups in Switzerland ... are fully in favor of such a move, calling for an increase to 1.25 and 1.30," said UBS economist Reto Huenerwadel.

"I do get the impression that the pressure for the SNB is on the rise. The chance for a mild lift in the lower EUR/CHF boundary has certainly increased."

Broad political support for the cap is seen as critical, especially after the SNB came under heavy fire for running up record losses last year with foreign exchange interventions that failed to curb the franc for long.

"Political support is essential to maintaining the credibility of this minimum exchange rate," Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said on Monday, adding it was up to the central bank alone to decide on any further measures.

TOO SOON TO ACT?

Niklaus Blattner, former SNB vice chairman who served on the governing board until April 2007, warned the central bank against acting too soon given the worsening euro zone crisis and said the franc should move toward 1.25 of its own accord.

"If the stability of the euro worsens, for example due to a political crisis in Italy, the national bank should be satisfied if it can hold the minimum limit of 1.20 francs per euro," he told the Tages-Anzeiger daily in an interview.

"The SNB should not act over hastily now but should wait until the franc/euro exchange rate corrects itself."

Jordan said on Tuesday the franc should weaken over time as long as the euro zone debt crisis improved.

Peter Rosenstreich of Swissquote said while Swiss economic data supported further intervention, the SNB realized the importance of more stability in Europe.

"With the SNB credibility at stake defending a 1.200 "floor" would be significantly preferable to 1.3000 or above. There needs to be some resolution and easing of uncertainty in Europe before the SBN steps back in," he said.

(Editing by Mike Peacock)