HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Global private equity fund TPG Capital LP TPG.UL said on Monday that it has secured about 4 billion yuan ($635 million) in commitments and held a first close on its two China funds, placing it ahead of some rivals but underlining the tight climate for fundraising in China.

Tough competition and a limited investor base have made fundraising difficult for global private equity firms in China.

TPG, along with global funds Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), Carlyle Group CYL.UL, and investment banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), have all announced plans to raise local currency funds in a bid to accelerate their investments in China.

U.S. firm TPG is alone raising two 5 billion yuan funds, in Shanghai and Chongqing, and appears to be raising capital faster than its rivals, many of whom have yet to announce their first closings.

According to fund consultancy ChinaVenture, 1,084 yuan-denominated private equity and venture capital funds were launched in China over the past three years, but the country's investor base has been shrinking over the past six months.

Local governments, which typically provide seed capital for new funds, are struggling to manage more than 10 trillion yuan ($1.57 trillion) worth of debt accumulated in the last few years.

Investors are also becoming cautious toward private equity investments as the stock market weakness makes exits difficult and greatly lowers expected returns on such investments.

Over 90 percent of TPG's money came from private investors rather than government-linked entities, the firm said in a statement.

"Our plan is to raise more than 50 percent of the fundraising target from private capital," said TPG Partner and Greater China Co-Chairman Sing Wang. ($1 = 6.303 Chinese Yuan)

