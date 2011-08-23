LONDON A European Union financial transaction tax could threaten London's status as the world's biggest foreign exchange center and fuel volatility by draining liquidity out of the market.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicholas Sarkozy last week floated plans for a tax on all financial transactions, designed to curb speculative activity that some say undermines market stability.

But the proposal has provoked scepticism among some FX market players, who say speculators provide crucial liquidity for real money investors to execute trades.

FX trade will simply move to financial centers outside of Europe such as New York and Tokyo, they say.

"A tax would be detrimental to liquidity trading volumes in any financial market and it would quickly drive FX business overseas to American and Asian firms," said Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM Europe, one of the world's largest retail FX brokers.

"Any clients that do not have to trade through Europe would not. A lot of the banking crisis was down to illiquid markets, and policymakers are not giving enough consideration to unintended consequences. Greece is not in danger of default because of speculators."

Merkel and Sarkozy proposed the tax -- nicknamed the "Tobin tax" after the U.S. economist who put forward the idea in the 1970s -- as part of a range of measures aimed at containing the euro zoen debt crisis. Many politicians blame speculators for the soaring borrowing costs peripheral countries have to pay.

Details remain scarce, but Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said any new tax would have to apply to all 27 members of the EU, not just the 17 euro zone members.

That would mean it will apply to the UK, which accounted for 36.7 percent of all foreign exchange market turnover in 2010 according to the Bank for International Settlements.

Such a move would risk London's position as the world's largest FX center, unless the tax could be introduced worldwide.

"I am skeptical as to whether the tax can be successful without a global agreement to implement it - and there's no likelihood of that happening," said Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas, a French bank with its trading headquarters in London.

"FX is the world's biggest and most liquid asset class and can be traded anywhere. It would be very easy to transfer to those banks that are not hampered by a transaction tax."

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES

So far the FX market has dodged new regulations introduced under the United States' Dodd-Frank act to limit the impact of speculation in derivatives markets, implicated in downfall of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Lower liquidity resulting from the tax would lead to banks and brokers offering wider bid and offer spreads, potentially raising costs for importers and exporters using the FX market to protect themselves against exchange rate fluctuations.

The tax could also hamper development in model and algorithm FX trading, in which computer programs are used to spot and trade market trends, sometimes hundreds of times a day.

"These models will not make sense anymore because on one hand we will have the transaction tax itself, and on the other less liquidity will lead to higher transaction cost," said Jasper Duex, head of currency and commodity overlay at Berenberg Bank, the largest currency manager in Germany.

The bank has 4 billion euros in assets under management in currency management and uses a quantitative trading strategy, although no intra-day models.

Duex said any tax on financial transactions risked adding to market volatility.

"They are trying to minimize the fluctuations in the financial markets but the movements could potentially be even bigger. If you have panic in the markets but no liquidity, the market could move even more dramatically," said Duex.