NEW YORK Overseas investors quadrupled purchases of U.S. Treasury debt in August, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday, even as one ratings agency stripped the United States of its AAA credit rating.

Most of the net $60.1 billion inflow into the bond market came from private investors seeking shelter from global market turmoil that began with fears that political fight over America's debt limit would lead to a U.S. default.

While the default was averted, Standard & Poor's still cut the country's top credit rating, citing fear that politicians would not agree on ways to reduce the deficit in the long run.

A euro zone debt crisis and worry that the U.S. and global economies were slowing down added to concern and increased safe-haven demand for U.S. government bonds, which, despite the S&P downgrade, remain the world's most liquid market.

Including short-term instruments such as bills, foreigners bought a net $89.6 billion in August, the most in five months. That reversed a $52.4 billion outflow in July.

"People were afraid of a Lehman-like crisis in August, so money was funneled into Treasuries -- notes and short-dated paper alike," said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York. "The market panicked, selling foreign securities and rushing into U.S. government debt."

"The flows reinforce the safe-haven appeal that Treasuries continue to enjoy, even if the turmoil was being driven in part by concerns about the quality of these assets," said Millan Mulraine, senior macro analyst at TD Securities.

Overall net foreign purchases of long-dated securities, which also includes U.S. housing agency and corporate debt, rose to $57.9 billion from a revised $9.1 billion in July.

CENTRAL BANK SELLING

Analysts said the U.S. downgrade did appear to keep central banks away from the Treasury market in August. Led by those in Asia and Russia, central banks were net sellers to the tune of $9.6 billion, the biggest net outflow since May of 2009.

China, the largest foreign U.S. creditor, cut its Treasury holdings by $36.5 billion to $1.137 trillion, while Hong Kong, Taiwan, Russia and Singapore also pared Treasury holdings.

"These players are sitting on large dollar-denominated assets already so can afford to take a longer view, and at the margin, they would have been the ones most concerned about a downgrade on their current holdings," Woolfolk said.

Gennadiy Goldberg, fixed income analyst at 4Cast Ltd in New York, said the breakdown is still positive, as private inflows outweighed official selling. But he said a more recent slide in the assets foreign central banks hold with the Federal Reserve may suggest "official selling will carry through past the August numbers."

On the other hand, Treasury demand from hedge funds was particularly strong in August, Mulraine said, reflected in the rise in hedge-fund heavy centers such as the UK and Caribbean.

Japan, the second largest foreign U.S. creditor, also increased holdings by $21.8 billion to $936.6 billion.

(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)