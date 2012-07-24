WASHINGTON Activity in the chemicals sector was flat in July after three straight months of declines, but the underlying trend continued to point to slower economic growth in the second half of the year, the American Chemistry Council said on Tuesday.

The council's Chemical Activity Barometer (CAB) was unchanged at 88.5 in July after dropping by a revised 1.0 percent in June. The June decline was originally reported as 1.3 percent.

"The data continues to suggest that broader U.S. economic growth in the second half of 2012 will be weak, while the CAB also suggests a slowing of exports during the rest of the year," said Kevin Swift, chief economist at the council.

The index is highly correlated to the Federal Reserve's industrial production report. It is drawn from a range of chemicals and sectors related to the production of chlorine and other alkalies, pigments, plastic resins and other selected basic industrial chemicals.

The index also includes chemical company stock data and hours worked in the chemicals industry, among other things.

Demand for chemical products occurs early in the supply chain, and changes in production are considered a good indicator of trends in the broader economy.

The index's three-month moving average, which irons out month-to-month volatility, declined in July for a third month in a row, suggesting muted growth prospects in the months ahead.

Production-related indicators, chemical company equities and inventories remained flat, while prices fell.

"Looking at the data, one bright spot for the economy is the positive trends in the light vehicles and housing sectors, which could possibly suggest a forward momentum building in these sectors," said Swift.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; editing by John Wallace)