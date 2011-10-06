WASHINGTON Rising output from Libya and other oil-producing regions is putting downward pressure on crude prices along with the broader economic weakness, the head of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Thursday.

Some of the oil production curbed by war in Libya and interruptions in the North Sea and Nigeria was now finding its way back into the market, Exxon Chairman and Chief Executive Rex Tillerson told the Washington Ideas Forum.

"The supply fundamentals are strengthening," said Tillerson, who has run the largest U.S. oil company since 2006. "That is why we are seeing some downward pressure on prices."

The supply of crude from non-OPEC countries is "strong," and in the United States there is an "upward vector" to support more rapid and aggressive production of oil and gas, he said.

Demand is holding up in China and the rest of Asia but the overall economic outlook has deteriorated, Tillerson said, due to problems in Europe and the United States.

"I am not as optimistic as I was six months ago. It will continue, I am afraid, to be a sluggish (U.S.) economy, and globally the economy will not perform as well as we expected," he said.

"We will have positive growth (but) it is not going to be as positive as we hoped."

The world will continue to develop more hydrocarbons from shale rock, Tillerson said, adding that Exxon expects global supplies from such "unconventional" resources will quintuple over the next five years.

Exxon made a big bet on U.S. shale gas with its $30 billion takeover of XTO last year. Tillerson said the company had expected U.S. natural gas prices to stay low for some time due to the amount of shale production in development.

But prices were staying low "longer than we expected they would" due to the weak economy crimping industrial and power demand, he added, while supply held up with private equity and foreign investment flowing into the emerging shale resources.

The Washington Ideas Forum is a series of interviews with political and business leaders sponsored by the Aspen Institute and The Atlantic magazine.

(Reporting by Stella Dawson in Washington and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by James Dalgleish)