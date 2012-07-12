John Williams, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, takes part in a panel discussion titled ''U.S. Overview: Is the Recovery Sustainable'' at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

PORTLAND, Oregon The U.S. Federal Reserve is prepared to do more to bring down unemployment that is much too high and to steer inflation back up to the central bank's 2 percent target, a top Fed official said on Monday.

The remarks by San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams, prepared for delivery to community leaders in Portland, Oregon, were very similar to those delivered to a bankers' meeting in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho on Monday, and stopped short of calling for immediate policy easing.

After his Monday speech, Williams told reporters the weak economy was on the "edge" of needing further Fed stimulus, if the economy stays on track for just 2 percent growth this year and the unemployment rate stays stuck above 8 percent.

"If further action is called for, the most effective tool would be additional purchases of longer-maturity securities, including agency mortgage-backed securities," Williams said in the prepared remarks.

"We stand ready to do what is necessary to attain our goals of maximum employment and price stability."

(Reporting by Teresa Carson, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)