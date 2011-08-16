NEW YORK U.S. retail gasoline demand fell sharply last week from year-earlier levels, marking the largest weekly drop in 17 months despite falling pump prices, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

U.S. gasoline consumption has languished throughout the summer, slowed by high prices in another sign the U.S. economy is struggling.

Average gasoline demand in the week to August 12 fell 4.6 percent compared to the same week in 2010, the largest weekly fall since the week to February 26, 2010 when two major snowstorms brought traffic to a halt, MasterCard said.

The drop came despite a slide in prices, which dipped 7.00 cents to $3.63 a gallon last week from the week before, as lower futures prices translated into cheaper fuel at the pump. Prices were 31.5 percent higher than a year earlier, however, MasterCard said.

"While gasoline prices are beginning to fall, which is a plus for consumers, it may not be enough to boost consumption," MasterCard's John Gamel said.

Four-week average gasoline demand in the United States fell 3.4 percent from year-earlier levels, its 21st straight decline. Compared with the previous week, demand rose slightly, up 0.3 percent.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N), estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

