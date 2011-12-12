WASHINGTON A tiny tax on financial transactions could shift trading offshore and diminish the heft of the United States as a major market center if similar levies were not adopted by rival nations, a nonpartisan congressional report said Monday.

The study will give ammunition to opponents of a transaction tax, an idea that is under serious consideration in the European Union but gaining little U.S. traction. President Barack Obama has been cool to the proposal.

"Traders would have incentives to avoid the tax either by trading offshore or by creating new financial instruments that were not subject to the tax," the report by the Congressional Budget Office said.

Such impacts would be "mitigated if other financial centers introduced their own transaction taxes," it said.

A U.S. proposal, with backing from some congressional Democrats, would add a 0.03 percent tax on stock, bond and other U.S. transactions, as well as on transactions outside the country if any party is a U.S. corporation, individual or partnership.

Such a tax would raise $352 billion in new government revenues over nine years, a congressional research report said in November from the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation.

Similar proposals in recent years have made no progress in Congress, undermining support for a tax at the global level.

Backers of the tax will likely seize on the report's conclusion that the tax could boost revenue to federal coffers and cut interest rates.

The report also said that employment over the long term would not be impacted if the tax were enacted.

Fast trading in speculative financial instruments like derivatives played a role in the global financial meltdown of 2008, prompting some backing for the new tax to cut into volatility in markets.

The CBO report said the tax "might discourage short-term speculation" but also noted that "a number of research studies have concluded that higher transaction costs are associated with more, not less volatility."

