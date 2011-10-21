U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk makes opening remarks at a trade minister and small and medium size enterprise ministers meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Big Sky, Montana May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON The top U.S. trade official on Friday pledged tough enforcement of existing trade deals, saying that could be just as important to boosting U.S. exports as negotiating new market-opening agreements.

"One of the reasons we are so focused on holding China accountable (is) if China would meet its core obligations and the commitments it made when it joined the World Trade Organization, that could be a huge financial opportunity for American workers and American exporters," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk told Reuters Insider.

Concern about China's trade and currency practices have already become a hot topic in the U.S. presidential campaign, more than a year ahead of the election.

Some analysts expect the Obama administration to file more trade cases against China at the WTO and find other ways to hold Beijing's feet to fire, at least partly to hold off efforts in Congress to pass legislation that some fear could spark a trade war.

Kirk gave the interview at the White House shortly after President Barack Obama signed into law three long-delayed trade agreements with South Korea, Colombia and Panama that the administration estimates will help support about 70,000 American jobs.

The next step is implementing these pacts, which Kirk promised the United States would try to do as fast it can.

But he declined to estimate how long that would take, noting it depended on the three countries taking certain steps to fulfill the terms of the pacts.

'NOT JUST OBSESSED' WITH TRADE DEALS

Republican lawmakers and business groups said the signing on Friday showed the United States was "back in the game" of negotiating new trade deals after a long drought.

However, Kirk did not identify any new initiatives the White House would be pursuing.

He noted the Obama administration was already in talks on another pact with eight other countries in the Asia Pacific region that, once completed. would be the biggest U.S. free trade agreement ever.

He also said the United States would "look at other plurilateral (or multi-country) opportunities" to expand trade in the coming year.

"But the one thing we committed when we came into office (is we) would not just be obsessed with trade agreements. There are other ways we can get market access, and it's one reason we have paid as much attention (as we have) to enforcing our agreements," Kirk said.

RUSSIA'S BID TO JOIN WTO

Meanwhile, Kirk described the United States as an "honest broker" in encouraging both Russia and Georgia to resolve border issues that are blocking Moscow's entry into the WTO after more than 17 years of negotiations.

The two countries fought a brief war in August 2008 and Russia still has troops in the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Georgia already is a member of the 153-nation WTO and has an effective veto over Russia's entry since the world trade body typically operates by consensus.

The administration feels very strongly that it is in both Russia and the United State's interest to have Russia in the WTO, Kirk said, noting the country is the world's largest economy that is not a member.

The United States has resolved "most" of its bilateral issues with Russia and is committed to working with both Russia and Georgia on the border matter, Kirk said.

"But we're doing so as an honest broker. That is an issue for Russia and Georgia to find common ground so we can move forward," Kirk said.

Earlier on Friday, EU officials said they had resolved their trade issues with Russia, removing one of the last hurdles to Russia's accession.

(Reporting by Rhonda Schaffler and Doug Palmer; editing by Philip Barbara and Vicki Allen)