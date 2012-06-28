Citi Investment Research downgraded the U.S. multi-industry and electrical equipment sector to "neutral" from "attractive," saying the tough operating environment in Europe will pose the greatest risk to industry earnings in the next two years.

The brokerage also cut its rating on Actuant Corp (ATU.N) to "neutral" from "buy," given the company's 35 percent revenue exposure to Europe, and lowered its price target on the stock to $29 from $33.

"Actuant has managed to sidestep the brunt of these headwinds so far, but underscoring our growing concern is recent commentary from sector peers about the region's (Europe's) rapidly deteriorating operating environment," Citi said in a note to clients.

The brokerage removed electrical products distributor Wesco International (WCC.N) from its top picks live list citing its conservative view on the sector and the company's high relative leverage.

It also slashed its price target on shares of Wesco to $68 from $81.

However, companies such as Wesco and WW Grainger Inc (GWW.N), with higher exposure to North America, are likely to be able to dodge some of the fallout from the economic uncertainty in Europe and China, they said.

Citi analysts, including Deane Dray, recommended investors to avoid companies such as Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N), Xylem Inc (XYL.N) and 3M Co (MMM.N), which also have high exposure to Europe.

The analysts also cut their price targets on several diversified manufacturers, including General Electric Co (GE.N), Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR.N).

Deane Dray is a four-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on General Electric, according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine data. StarMine awards the top 10 percent of analysts five stars and the next 23 percent four stars.

(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore)