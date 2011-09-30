NEW YORK The front in the battle of the oil benchmarks has seen wide shifts this year, but the draw of Brent's hedge appeal for producers and the promising returns of its curve for investors may be giving it an advantage for now over West Texas Intermediate.

Trade volumes on the IntercontinentalExchange's Brent contract have eclipsed those of the CME Group's light sweet crude, or West Texas Intermediate (WTI), contract in four of the last seven session, a reversal seen only once before.

Open interest in the two contracts has seen a similar swing. While the number of open contracts remains higher in WTI, the gap has narrowed from 775,000 in mid-August to just under 500,000 this week -- the narrowest this year. WTI's share has fallen to 61 percent from 66 percent a month ago.

While the gains may not signal a permanent shift, experts attribute the recent change to the rise in hedging in the Brent contract by producers, both in the United States and in other countries, at the expense of WTI, which has come under increasing criticism as a price indicator this year.

In addition, investors may be moving into Brent in anticipation of the annual reallocation of positions by huge passive investment funds which take long-only positions in the crude markets. Over $225 billion is invested in long positions in commodity indexes, government data showed this week.

Such a move would further strengthen Brent's claim as the oil benchmark of most importance, the latest in a long-standing competition between ICE and the CME's New York Mercantile Exchange for dominance in the multibillion dollar oil futures trade.

"WTI is viewed as less representative of the world price, so people are hedging in Brent more than in past years," said Mark Waggoner, president at Excel Futures Inc in Bend, Oregon.

The U.S. contract, which delivers into the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub, has traded at a steep discount to Brent as rising flows of Canadian crude into the U.S. Midwest distort WTI's value compared with oil in other U.S. regions and globally.

Rising inventories have helped send Brent to record premiums to WTI of over $27 a barrel this year. Crude oil along the U.S. Gulf Coast has sold at similar premiums to WTI.

"If you are a Gulf producer in the U.S. you would be hedging now in Brent instead of WTI," said a source at a major bank involved in hedging who asked not to be named.

"This is precisely the reason why we see more flows into Brent than WTI recently, while in the past people simply didn't make any difference between the two and were hedging in WTI."

Analysts are also quick to point out, however, that WTI isn't alone as benchmark with problems. Production problems with North Sea crudes that feed into the assessment of Brent's values also have supported the contract's premium to U.S. crude.

Additional support for Brent this year has come from the disruptions in production in Libya due to the civil war, cutting off supplies to European refiners.

GOING LONG

Long-only funds are expected to increase their exposure to Brent relative to WTI for 2012, adding more momentum to the contract's growing sway over international oil trade, as the U.S. contract struggles with regional supply factors that have eroded its influence over the past year.

"The (U.S. crude price) is just such a false indicator of where demand is and where the real price of oil is, the Brent market is well over $100 and the NYMEX is just completely detached," said Stephen Schork, president of The Schork Group in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

"I would expect to see an increase in Brent and a decrease in NYMEX (by long-only index funds)."

For passive, long-only investors, the Brent contract's backwardated structure, where forward months trade at a discount to the prompt contract, offers a better return than those from the U.S. contract.

WTI remains in contango, where the prompt month sells at a discount to later month contracts, forcing the funds to lose money each month when they sell the near month contract before it expires and buy contracts from the more expensive second month contract.

"Deepening backwardation offers easy gains for investors. Roll yields are a good reason to be in Brent instead of WTI at the moment," said Olivier Jakob, managing director of energy consultancy Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.

ICE Brent trading activity has eclipsed WTI for more than a day only once before, at the end of the second quarter in late June, another possible indication that investor portfolio activity may be part of the cause.

FLUCTUATIONS

CME Group remains confident that the drop in open interest for WTI is just a normal market fluctuation and not a sign of things to come.

"Open interest is a long-term measure of hedging. It is not accurate to take a short-term snapshot and use it to extrapolate a long-term trend," said spokesman Damon Leavell.

Leavell added that average daily open interest for WTI was up more than 16 percent compared to 2010 as of last week, and that ICE Brent was only up about 9 percent for the same period.

Analysts say mounting economic concerns, which are external to oil markets but can impact decisions about investors spreading cash over several asset classes, may be sidelining some participants temporarily.

"If investors think markets will fall and that economies are slowing down, then they will reduce positions in all assets, including commodities," said Petromatrix's Jakob.

(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London; editing by David Gregorio and Matthew Robinson)