Republican presidential hopefuls vying for the nomination to challenge President Barack Obama in 2012 are each trying to cast themselves as the candidate most capable of righting the U.S. economy.

Ahead of a election where voters are worrying about high unemployment and government debt, some Republican contenders crossed swords over their economic plans at a debate in the northeastern state of New Hampshire last week. Others spoke out about their ideas afterward.

Here are the key points of their plans.

MITT ROMNEY

The former Massachusetts governor's "Believe in America" manifesto, clocking in at 160 pages and 59 points, calls for spending cuts, lower corporate taxes, and policies ranging from branding China as a currency manipulator.

Romney promises to cut the top corporate income-tax rate by ten percentage points and eliminate taxes on capital gains and dividends for people earning less than $200,000 a year.

Romney, seen by some Republicans as too centrist, joins other GOP candidates in calling for the repeal of healthcare and Wall Street regulation issued under Obama's administration. He also pledges to cut non-security related government spending by 5 percent.

Critics say Romney's plan lacks detail and that the former management consultant was anti-business during his term as governor where he aggressively closed tax loopholes on corporations within his state.

HERMAN CAIN

Cain, a former pizza executive, has taken the lead in polls of Republican voters in part because of a bold proposal to throw out the federal tax code and replace it with "9-9-9," flat nine percent corporate, income and sales taxes.

The businessman from Georgia says his plan would boost investment and spending as businesses and consumers see huge reductions to corporate and income taxes.

But critics say the sales tax portion of the plan, which would be in addition to state and local sales taxes, could shift a heavier burden to lower-income earners. Economists have questioned whether it would bring in enough revenue for the government to function.

To cut spending, Cain says states, churches, charities and businesses should step in to help pay for social programs currently funded by the federal government.

RICK PERRY

The three-term Texas governor who was once the frontrunner calls for reviving the U.S. economy through a rollback of environmental regulation and a massive expansion of the country's energy sector.

Perry said he would create 1.2 million energy jobs by reigning in the Environmental Protection Agency's regulatory power, opening up more American oil and gas fields, and going full speed ahead with natural gas production.

Skeptics of Perry's plan say he underestimates American support of environmental protections and overestimates the ability of the president to push through such changes.

MICHELE BACHMANN

A leader of the conservative Tea Party movement, Bachmann is a fiscal conservative whose 11-point blueprint for job creation calls for ending the "red tape rampage" of regulation under the Obama administration.

The Minnesota congresswoman calls for repealing the healthcare overhaul and financial regulation passed by Obama in 2010. She proposes cutting the number of tax brackets and giving a tax holiday to American companies overseas, which she says would bring back $1.2 trillion into the country.

RON PAUL

Libertarian U.S. Representative Ron Paul is expected to lay out his "Restore America" plan at a speech later in the month.

So far he has said that if elected president he would veto any unbalanced budget passed by Congress, refuse to raise the debt ceiling, the country's authority to borrow money, and eliminate income, capital gains, and estate taxes.

JON HUNTSMAN

Former Utah governor and U.S. ambassador to China, Huntsman also proposes tax reductions, and the repeal of healthcare and financial regulation as a panacea for the economy.

Huntsman, whose campaign has failed to catch fire, said he would eliminate taxes on capital gains and dividends and reduce the corporate income tax to 25 percent from 35 percent in a plan praised by the media. He proposes streamlining the Federal Drug Administration and instituting patent reform as well as signing new trade agreements with Japan, India and Taiwan.

NEWT GINGRICH

Former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Gingrich says he would repeal Obama's healthcare overhaul, reform the Federal Reserve, and pass a constitutional amendment that would require the federal government to balance its budget.

RICK SANTORUM

Deriding Cain's slogan, Santorum, who served as a U.S. senator for Pennsylvania, has put forward an economic plan he calls "0-0-0," which would reduce the corporate taxes for manufacturers to zero and overturn or "zero out" Obama-era regulation. Santorum also supports a balanced budget amendment.

GARY JOHNSON

Among several proposals to slash government spending, reduce taxes and shrink the federal government's role in the economy the former governor of New Mexico has said he would downsize entitlement programs, adopt a flat tax on income or consumption, stop government bailouts, and legalize marijuana.

BUDDY ROEMER

Roemer, a harsh critic of China's trading practices, proposes ending tax breaks for companies that produce or provide services overseas. The former congressman and governor of Louisiana also said he would eliminate the Department of Energy, which he says stands in the way of U.S. energy independence and energy-related job creation.

(Compiled by Lily Kuo; Editing by Paul Simao)