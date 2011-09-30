U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, (R-TX) speaks during the Republican Party of Florida presidential candidates debate in Orlando, Florida September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Phelan M. Ebenhack/Pool

WASHINGTON Ron Paul's presidential campaign will post well over $5 million in fundraising for the third quarter, a campaign spokesman said on Friday, enough for the Republican candidate to comfortably fund his presidential race in the coming months.

"We will well exceed $5 million," campaign spokesman Jesse Benton said.

That haul would come in well below amounts Republican front-runners Mitt Romney and Rick Perry are expected to have raised for the three months ending on Friday, but it indicates steady support for the Texas congressman.

Paul raised $4.5 million in the second quarter ended in June, compared with Romney's $18 million.

Paul is seen as having little chance of winning the nomination to run against Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012, but he consistently gets about 10 percent in Republican polls, giving him an important voice. A libertarian, he has helped drive the debate on foreign policy and government intervention in the economy.

The presidential campaigns have until October 15 to release their third quarter fundraising reports.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Vicki Allen)