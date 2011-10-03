Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry listens to voters question at an economic forum in Hampton, New Hampshire October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

WASHINGTON For Republican presidential hopeful Rick Perry, already struggling to prove he is ready for prime time, new questions about the racially insensitive name of his family's hunting camp come at the worst possible time.

When he needs to be proving he has the political skills and substance needed to take on President Barack Obama, Perry instead must spend valuable campaign time assuring voters he is not a racist -- hardly the message of a winning candidate.

It is the latest setback for a once high-flying campaign rocked by heavy criticism of his immigration policies and a poor debate performance, and it distracted from the Texas governor's message that he was the candidate best suited to rescue the faltering economy.

"It takes him off message, off balance and steals away from time the campaign could be using to show why he is ready to be president," said Republican strategist Ron Bonjean.

"It's a severe distraction at a point when Perry was still reeling on immigration," he said. "This just knocks him sideways."

The Washington Post's story on Sunday detailed the Perry family's lease and use of a west Texas hunting camp once known by the name "Niggerhead," which was painted across a large rock at one of its gates.

The offending word was painted over at some point after Perry's family began leasing the camp, although the exact timeline was in dispute. The lone black Republican in the 2012 race, Herman Cain, blasted Perry for racial insensitivity.

"It's just plain insensitive to a lot of black people in this country," Cain said on "Fox News Sunday." Perry's campaign responded quickly to the report and said many details were inaccurate.

"The one consistent fact in the story is that the word on a rock was painted over and obscured many years ago," Perry spokesman Ray Sullivan said.

But the story fed the sense of a flailing Perry campaign and reinforced doubts about his viability in a general election campaign against Obama.

Perry roared to the top of the Republican pack after entering the race in August but has slipped in recent weeks as rivals attack his policies in Texas giving the children of illegal immigrants the cheaper in-state college tuition rate and mandating vaccinations for young girls against a sexually transmitted virus.

FEEDS SOUTHERN STEREOTYPES

Perry, raised in a tiny town in west Texas called Paint Creek, is the only southern governor in the Republican race and battled stereotypes of the Texas cowboy even before the hunting camp story broke.

"It kind of fits this prototype of the Southern redneck, which is not what he wants to portray," said Bruce Buchanan, a political scientist at the University of Texas.

But he said Perry had a good record on black and Hispanic issues in Texas and had never faced questions or doubts about racism in his public life.

"I have never heard anyone suggest he is a racist or heard him speak in any way that would raise the issue of race," Buchanan said. "He's actually pretty good in that regard. This story is an outlier on that count."

While Cain was quick to pounce, Perry's other rivals in the 2012 race steered clear of the controversy. The uncertainty about when the rock was painted over and the fact it was not placed there by his family could allow Perry to move on.

Some conservatives rallied to his support, wondering if a similar story would have been written about a liberal.

"There is no hint of prejudice or race-baiting in Rick Perry's long career in the public eye," conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt said, calling the story "drive-by slander."

The timing of the story spared Perry more scrutiny of comments he made late on Saturday during a campaign swing in New Hampshire, where he called for involving the U.S. military in Mexico's war with drug cartels.

"The way that we were able to stop the drug cartels in Colombia was with a coordinated effort," Perry said. "It may take our military" working with the Mexican government to win Mexico's drug war, he said.

The military has advisers in Colombia who are involved mainly in training, logistical support and intelligence backup for Colombian armed forces fighting cocaine traffickers and leftist guerrillas.