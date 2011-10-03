WASHINGTON Taxes are shaping up to be a defining issue in next year's elections, when Americans will effectively cast their vote on how much government they want in their lives.

"It's going to come down to taxes, which means the size of government and the role of government," said Steve Bell, a Republican veteran of every budget battle in Washington since the 1970s.

"This is the clearest choice between governing philosophies in a generation -- since Reagan versus Carter in 1980."

The battle over whether to raise or cut taxes as a way to create jobs and reduce massive deficits could also have profound consequences for America and the world as it will help determine how -- and if -- the United States manages to turn around an economy in danger of sliding back into recession.

President Barack Obama is calling for higher taxes on wealthier Americans to help pay for his new $447 billion jobs plan and to reduce runaway deficits. Republicans say any tax increases -- even on the very rich -- will stifle job growth and any chance of an economic recovery.

Most Republicans in Congress, where fiscally conservative Tea Party members exert out-sized influence, have signed an informal "no new taxes" pledge.

How Americans are taxed largely determines the size and reach of their federal bureaucracy and goes to the heart of the fight over big versus small government.

Obama and his fellow Democrats believe government has an important role to play in voters' lives -- from social safety net programs such as Medicare, the healthcare program for the elderly, to massive injections of federal money to stimulate the economy.

More taxes are needed to pay for such an approach.

Republicans believe government spending is out of control, federal agencies are bloated and inefficient, and many services deemed important by Democrats are too costly. They want to see taxes cut and many government programs slashed.

"This is a pivotal moment," said Jared Bernstein, a former economic adviser to Vice President Joe Biden. Questions about the size and role of government will be "front and center" next year, Bernstein said.

Both sides know their respective strategies carry risks but are gambling heavily that voters will back their opposing approaches to taxes. But how Americans will react next year is uncertain, with history offering contradictory precedents.

NOT EXACTLY 'FAT CATS'

Taxation is a visceral issue for American voters, a center-right country where most inherently dislike the notion of higher taxes. But current polls show two-thirds of voters in favor of taxing wealthier Americans as a way to boost the ailing economy.

Obama is campaigning on a message that Republicans are the party of the rich, and that under their "no tax" formula social safety net programs will be eviscerated.

But Republicans are betting that when voters begin to focus on the race next year the idea of higher taxes will not look so attractive. They are developing a strategy that will focus on a message that higher taxes are "job killers."

Obama has called for the George W. Bush-era tax cuts for individuals earning more than $200,000 annually, and households with income of more than $250,000, to expire next year. He also recently called for an as yet unspecified levy on people earning over $1 million. That would apply to just 240,000 Americans, or 0.17 per cent of taxpayers.

Ross Baker, a political science professor at Rutgers University, said individuals and households earning $200,000 and $250,000 respectively account for a significant slice of well-educated, middle and upper-middle class voters, people who reject the tag they are "wealthy."

As a result, Obama's tax proposals risk triggering a middle class backlash.

"These people are not fat cats," Baker said. "They see themselves lumped into the same category as Donald Trump and rightly feel indignant."

Obama's strategy could also backfire because Americans are aspirational, Baker said. They believe they can become rich.

TAX RICH TODAY, ME TOMORROW

Obama's strategy appears to be a dual one: use his "millionaires tax" plan to fire up his dispirited Democratic base, and to use his tax hike proposal -- which he knows Republicans will block in Congress -- to enable him to run against Republicans as the party that killed his jobs package.

It has echoes of Harry Truman's 1948 re-election campaign. Then, the embattled Democratic president ran against a Republican-controlled "Do Nothing Congress." He narrowly won.

Republican strategists are devising a campaign to deride Obama's populist language, and are already accusing him of "class warfare."

"It's not poor versus rich," said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, the former economic adviser to 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain. "The Republican strategy is to make it all about jobs and argue that any tax increase will be counterproductive."

History contains conflicting lessons for both sides.

Only one presidential candidate in the modern era has campaigned to raise taxes: Bill Clinton, in 1992, when he pledged to make the wealthiest Americans pay their "fair share," an argument almost identical to Obama's today.

Campaigning during a recession, Clinton defeated President George H.W. Bush.

Yet Clinton was the challenger that year, not an embattled incumbent like Obama today, and his campaign focused on his plans for middle class tax cuts. In 1992 Bush had his own tax problem -- the fact that he had broken his famous "no new taxes" pledge.

Republicans prefer to look to another presidential election -- 1984, when Democratic challenger Walter Mondale, campaigning against Ronald Reagan, famously said: "Let's tell the truth. Mr. Reagan will raise taxes, and so will I. He won't tell you. I just did."

Mondale lost in a landslide and Reagan did go on to raise taxes.

