Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
MILWAUKEE Former Wisconsin congressman Mark Neumann, a Republican, announced on Monday that he would run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated in 2012 by retiring Democrat Herb Kohl.
Neumann had lost a Republican gubernatorial primary last year against Scott Walker.
Neumann made his announcement on the Charlie Sykes' show on Milwaukee's WTMJ-AM (620), saying he thinks the American people have changed in the past year, and recognize it's time for a balanced budget.
"I think they are looking for someone who can bring a vision of hope for this country...," Neumann said. "That includes a balanced budget, job creation, and I think we can do that."
The seat is expected to be hotly contested, although former Democratic U.S. Senator Russ Feingold announced earlier this month he would not be a candidate for political office next year, taking him out of the running for Kohl's seat and a possible run against Walker if Democrats force a recall.
Neumann, a homebuilder, had unsuccessfully run against Feingold for senate in 1998.
On the Democratic side, a possible contender for the seat is U.S. Representative Tammy Baldwin.
Kohl, a four-term senator, announced his retirement in May.
(Reporting by John Rondy; Writing by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Jerry Norton)
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.