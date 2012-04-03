By Julien Ponthus
| PARIS, April 3
PARIS, April 3 Investment funds have expressed
an interest in buying French furniture and electrical appliances
retailer BUT, which private equity owners Colony Capital,
OpCapita and Goldman Sachs could consider selling, private
equity sources said.
The owners are ready to sell having changed its management
and put in place a turnaround of the business, according to the
sources.
"There is no formal mandate for the sale ... but it's an
asset for which there are signs of interest, which the
shareholders are studying," one of the sources said on Tuesday.
Colony Capital, OpCapita and Goldman Sachs declined to
comment.
The head of BUT, Regis Schultz, said it was normal for funds
to approach the owners given that they had invested four years
ago, though he was not aware of any specific offer.
Schultz said BUT had achieved average annual sales growth of
7 percent during the last three years, reaching 1.8 billion
euros ($2.4 billion) for the brand overall and 1.2 billion from
the stores which BUT SA owns.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
are a little over 80 million euros, he added.
The possible sale comes at a time when investment activity
and acquisitions are at a low point in Europe, as credit has
become less available and the economy has struggled. Few
transactions are currently leading to firm offers.
According to Thomson Reuters data merger and acquisition
deals involving at least one French company totalled $14.1
billion between Jan. 1 and March 23 whereas they were worth
roughly three times more in the same period last year.
($1 = 0.7497 euros)
(Additional reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)