UPDATE 3-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds analyst comment, background)
LONDON May 28 Affan Butt has left UBS after nine years to open a London office for Code Advisors, a San Francisco-based technology advisory firm that recently secured backing from JP Morgan.
Butt said he will start his new role later in the summer and that he may recruit a small London team for Code, which was established in 2010 by Quincy Smith, Michael Marquez and Fred Davis, son of record mogul Clive Davis.
Earlier this month, Code announced that JP Morgan had made a $25 million investment in the firm.
Butt was a managing director in UBS's technology, media and telecoms team responsible for technology clients in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A UBS spokesman confirmed his departure from the bank. (Reporting by Victoria Howley)
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.