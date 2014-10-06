BRIEF-Work Service signs lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
* Signs with its unit (Exact Systems), mBank and 2 shareholders of unit a lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
MUNICH Oct 6 Austrian property group Buwog intends to keep its dividend steady for the medium term, Chief Executive Daniel Riedl told Reuters on Monday.
"We are paying a dividend of 69 cents per share for the past fiscal year and this is the level we want to keep for the medium term," he said on the sidelines of a property conference in Munich.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Michael Shields)
ROME, March 14 Italian and Swiss tax authorities have signed an accord to improve the exchange of information to fight tax evasion, the Italian economy ministry said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 14 European asset managers could cut their research budgets by more than 100 million euros a year after a major regulatory overhaul of the securities trading industry goes into effect next January, a survey by Greenwich Associates found.