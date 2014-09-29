(Adds comments from CEO and analyst, details)
VIENNA, Sept 29 Austrian real estate company
Buwog recorded recurring funds from operations (FFO)
of 21.9 million euros ($27.76 million) in the first quarter, it
said on Monday.
Buwog reiterated its forecast for full-year funds from
operations of 75 million euros. It did not publish directly
comparable figures as it was only floated in its current form in
April.
Shareholders in Austria's Immofinanz this year
approved a spin-off of an initial 51 percent of Buwog to
separate Buwog's portfolio of German and Austrian homes from
Immofinanz' eastern European commercial assets.
"What I can tell you is that single (residential) units
sales was clearly above the first quarter last year," Buwog
Chief Executive Daniel Riedl told Reuters.
Erste Bank real estate analyst Guenther Artner said with a
view to the guidance for the full year, recurring FFO, which
measures cash flows, was strong. "I would have expected
something under 20 million euros," Artner said, adding that net
profit of 6.2 million euros was also high.
Buwog closed a deal to buy around 19,000 units in Germany in
the first quarter, during which they contributed to earnings for
about one month. Full contributions from these units could help
boost Buwog's results in the second quarter, Artner said.
Buwog shares were up 0.33 percent at 0748 GMT to trade at
15.07 euros.
Buwog's earnings before tax (EBT) of 8.2 million euros were
hit by a loss of 42.8 million euros caused mainly by non-cash
effects from the "valuation of loans and derivatives", it said.
In the current low-interest environment, some of Buwog's
swap arrangements to manage variable-interest loans had become
more expensive than the market rate, Riedl said.
($1 = 0.7889 euro)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Urquhart)