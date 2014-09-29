(Adds comments from CEO and analyst, details)

VIENNA, Sept 29 Austrian real estate company Buwog recorded recurring funds from operations (FFO) of 21.9 million euros ($27.76 million) in the first quarter, it said on Monday.

Buwog reiterated its forecast for full-year funds from operations of 75 million euros. It did not publish directly comparable figures as it was only floated in its current form in April.

Shareholders in Austria's Immofinanz this year approved a spin-off of an initial 51 percent of Buwog to separate Buwog's portfolio of German and Austrian homes from Immofinanz' eastern European commercial assets.

"What I can tell you is that single (residential) units sales was clearly above the first quarter last year," Buwog Chief Executive Daniel Riedl told Reuters.

Erste Bank real estate analyst Guenther Artner said with a view to the guidance for the full year, recurring FFO, which measures cash flows, was strong. "I would have expected something under 20 million euros," Artner said, adding that net profit of 6.2 million euros was also high.

Buwog closed a deal to buy around 19,000 units in Germany in the first quarter, during which they contributed to earnings for about one month. Full contributions from these units could help boost Buwog's results in the second quarter, Artner said.

Buwog shares were up 0.33 percent at 0748 GMT to trade at 15.07 euros.

Buwog's earnings before tax (EBT) of 8.2 million euros were hit by a loss of 42.8 million euros caused mainly by non-cash effects from the "valuation of loans and derivatives", it said.

In the current low-interest environment, some of Buwog's swap arrangements to manage variable-interest loans had become more expensive than the market rate, Riedl said. ($1 = 0.7889 euro) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Urquhart)