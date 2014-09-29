VIENNA, Sept 29 Austrian real estate company Buwog recorded recurring funds from operations (FFO) of 21.9 million euros ($27.76 million) in the first quarter of 2014/15, it said on Monday.

Buwog reiterated its forecast for full-year funds from operations of 75 million euros. Buwog did not publish directly comparative figures for the first quarter on Monday as it was only floated in its current form in April.

Shareholders in Austria's Immofinanz this year approved a spin-off of an initial 51 percent of Buwog to separate Buwog's portfolio of German and Austrian homes from Immofinanz' eastern European commercial assets.

(1 US dollar = 0.7889 euro) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)