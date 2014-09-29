VIENNA, Sept 29 Austrian real estate company
Buwog recorded recurring funds from operations (FFO)
of 21.9 million euros ($27.76 million) in the first quarter of
2014/15, it said on Monday.
Buwog reiterated its forecast for full-year funds from
operations of 75 million euros. Buwog did not publish directly
comparative figures for the first quarter on Monday as it was
only floated in its current form in April.
Shareholders in Austria's Immofinanz this year
approved a spin-off of an initial 51 percent of Buwog to
separate Buwog's portfolio of German and Austrian homes from
Immofinanz' eastern European commercial assets.
(1 US dollar = 0.7889 euro)
