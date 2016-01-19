(Corrects to show total project pipeline now worth 1.9 bln
euros)
VIENNA Jan 19 Real estate group Buwog
is boosting its project pipeline to 1.9 billion euros ($2.1
billion) with new investments in Berlin and Vienna, pressing
ahead with its focus on residential properties in Germany and
Austria.
The Austrian company has recently bought or secured plots of
land in the two capital cities for development projects
including the new riverside Spree Quarter in southeastern
Berlin, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Germany's residential real estate sector has seen rapid
consolidation in recent years as firms fight for a slice of a
huge market for housing rentals in which scale can help boost
profitability.
"Based on the current status of planning, the new property
purchases in Vienna and Berlin will expand Buwog's development
pipeline by around 1,400 residential units to approximately
6,700 units," Chief Executive Daniel Riedl said in a statement.
"The market is currently undergoing a phase in which the
purchase of new real estate portfolios in Germany has become
extremely difficult as well as expensive or no longer
reasonable."
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Keith Weir)