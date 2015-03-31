* Nine-month recurring FFO 71.3 mln eur

* 2014/15 recurring FFO guidance 88-90 mln eur

* Q3 net loss 17.3 mln due (Adds details)

VIENNA, March 31 Austrian real estate company Buwog has raised its target for recurring funds from operations (FFO) in 2014/15 to between 88 million euros ($95 million) and 90 million, from its previous goal of 80 to 85 million, it said on Tuesday.

The improved outlook was partly due to property sales and low interest rates, it said. Buwog is sticking to its aim to pay out a dividend of 0.69 eur per share, it added.

Buwog last raised its guidance in December.

Nine-month recurring FFO reached 71.3 million euros and net profit hit 3.3 million, Buwog said, giving no comparative year-earlier figure. The company was only listed in its current form in April 2014.

Buwog's property development investment pipeline, including land reserves, totals 1.4 billion euros and it plans to invest in further expansion in Germany, should good opportunities arise, it said.

A third-quarter net loss of around 17.3 million euros was mainly due to non-cash effects of interest rate swaps and fixed interest rate arrangements which backfire when interest rates are as low as they currently are.

This will be balanced out in future, an investor relations spokesman said.

($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber und Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter)