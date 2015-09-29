VIENNA, Sept 29 Austrian property group Buwog
raised its recurring Funds from Operations (FFO) by
7.3 percent in the first quarter to 23.5 million euros ($26.5
million), it said on Tuesday, reiterating its 2015/16 FFO
forecast of 98 million to 100 million euros.
Buwog, which was hit by unfavourable interest-rate swaps in
the previous financial year, said the average interest on its
financial liabilities had fallen to 2.12 percent from 2.26
percent in the first quarter last year.
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Francois Murphy)