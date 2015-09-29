VIENNA, Sept 29 Austrian property group Buwog raised its recurring Funds from Operations (FFO) by 7.3 percent in the first quarter to 23.5 million euros ($26.5 million), it said on Tuesday, reiterating its 2015/16 FFO forecast of 98 million to 100 million euros.

Buwog, which was hit by unfavourable interest-rate swaps in the previous financial year, said the average interest on its financial liabilities had fallen to 2.12 percent from 2.26 percent in the first quarter last year. ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Francois Murphy)