By Steve Bills
NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters-BUYOUTS)-You could say Dr.
Mitchell Blutt is getting the old band back together again.
A medical doctor who was an early pioneer in health-care
buyouts when he formed the health-care private equity practice
at Chemical Venture Partners, Blutt has spent the last six
years investing in public health-care companies through a hedge
fund he established in 2005.
But now he is teaming again with Benjamin Edmands, a member
of his team at Chemical Venture Partners, to launch a buyout
fund, Consonance Capital Partners, that will acquire privately
owned companies that are similar in character to the public
companies Blutt invests in now.
Consonance Capital Partners will complement the existing
Consonance Capital Fund, a health-care-focused hedge fund.
Although the firm is not formally in the market yet, executives
anticipate a first close on the buyout fund in early 2012 and
an eventual tally of $350 million to $400 million.
"Now we can go back to our roots, not only my JPMorgan
roots but Ben's and my roots, and build the private equity
component of it," Blutt told Buyouts Magazine.
Blutt joined Chemical Venture Partners as a senior
associate in 1986, while he was studying business at Wharton
and launching his medical practice (he said he saw patients one
day a week until 1999, in addition to his investing work). He
remained with the firm through its various incarnations, as
Chemical Venture Partners became Chase Capital Partners and
then JPMorgan Partners (JPM.N) but left in 2004 as the bank
began to spin off the buyout shop to form CCMP Capital Advisors
LLC.
Edmands, who had joined Chemical Venture Partners in 1993,
became head of its health-care team on Blutt's departure.
Consonance Capital Fund took flight in 2005, as Blutt
invested first his own money, then attracted investor cash, to
invest in the stocks of small public health-care companies. He
described himself as a buy-and-hold investor who would often
but not always take a seat on the board of the companies whose
stock he bought. The firm now has grown to four investing pros
on his public market team and eight employees total, Blutt
said.
Edmands rejoined Blutt this year, and now the firm plans to
expand its investments into private equity as well as public
markets.
And while this might seem a particularly parlous time for
health-care investing, given the nascent Obama administration
health-care reform law and the Republican determination to
overturn it, the situation actually opens up the market,
Edmands said. "We think it's going to be a very fluid
environment. Reform creates a lot of opportunities. It creates
a lot of pressures. But it creates a lot of change."
One area of opportunity is likely to be Medicaid managed
care, in which third parties provide management of medical
service delivery to the poor, Edmands said. "The government is
going to be under a lot of pressure to deal with the costs of
this reform bill," he said. "A lot of providers already don't
make money on Medicare and Medicaid."
Consonance Capital Partners anticipates writing equity
checks of $20 million to $45 million, or two to three times the
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
of the companies it buys. The buyout fund will be larger than
the hedge fund that invests in public companies, Blutt said.
"It's very unusual to have scale in both the public and
private sides of health care," Blutt said. "That's not been
done before."
