* Carlyle agreed to pay $115 mln
* Last of seven firms to settle
* Firm will also cover some costs
By Sam Sutton
NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters-BUYOUTS)- The Carlyle Group's
$115 million settlement of a lawsuit alleging that it
colluded with other buyout shops to depress deal prices will be
paid through a combination of Carlyle Partners IV fund capital,
insurance, balance sheet capital, and contributions from some
employees of the firm, according to a source.
It is unclear how much of the settlement costs will be paid
directly by Fund IV, which would come at the expense of the
fund's investors. Materials released in advance of the New
Mexico State Investment Council's Sept. 23 meeting indicated
that the state may have a "limited amount of exposure" to
Carlyle Group's settlement costs, citing a presentation from the
council's investment staff.
New Mexico spokesman Charles Wollman said that he could not
elaborate on the contents of the presentation.
Carlyle Partners IV, a 2005-vintage fund that closed at $7.8
billion, counts several prominent investors among its limited
partner base, including the California Public Employees'
Retirement System, the California State Teachers' Retirement
System and the Los Angeles City Employees' Retirement System.
The lawsuit accused seven firms of conspiring not to outbid
each other on eight separate deals in order to reduce prices.
The alleged collusion involving Carlyle Group, Bain Capital, The
Blackstone Group, Goldman Sachs, KKR & Co,
Silver Lake and TPG Capital created an environment in which
companies were sold for lower prices than what they would have
commanded had the deal environment been more competitive,
according to the lawsuit.
Carlyle Group was the last of the seven firms to settle in
the case. None of the firms admitted to wrongdoing in their
settlements, which totaled $590.5 million. The payments go to
the shareholders of the target companies named in the suit.
Limited partnership agreements between investors and fund
sponsors typically require the fund to cover losses and expenses
related to portfolio company lawsuits absent fraud, willful
misconduct or gross negligence by the sponsor, according to Ken
Muller, a partner at law firm Morrison & Foerster. However,
sponsors often carry professional liability insurance to cover
at least some of the costs associated with litigation against
the sponsor or fund; a firm of Carlyle Group's size might easily
have $50 million to $100 million of such coverage, Muller said.
At their discretion, the sponsor and its employees could
offer to cover some or all of the litigation costs in the
interest of ongoing investor relations, Muller said. It is not
clear if Carlyle Group and its employees are voluntarily
absorbing some of the costs or whether they are doing so as
investors themselves in the fund.
On Sept. 19, Chris McDonough, director at the New Jersey
Division of Investment, indicated that the collusion lawsuit
settlement payments would likely come from some combination of
insurance, fund capital and balance sheet capital.
"We're hoping they do the right thing," McDonough told
Buyouts Magazine, suggesting he would like the affected firms to
pay the settlement costs. That said, he added, "if you were an
LP in (these funds), you may have benefited from" the alleged
collusion. "How bad can you feel about the fund(s) paying this?"
