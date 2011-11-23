* Slightly larger than prior fund

* Big challenges loom to raise it

* Sovereign wealth funds a target

By Bernard Vaughan

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - CCMP Capital Advisors LLC, the former private equity arm of JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), plans to start raising its next investment fund early next year, seeking $3.5 billion, according to two sources.

To help diversify its investor base, CCMP Capital's executives in recent years have been globe-trotting to cultivate relationships with sovereign wealth funds in Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. A couple of these funds are already performing due diligence on the new fund, one source said.

The $3.5 billion tally, should CCMP Capital hit its target, would mark a slight uptick from the $3.4 billion the firm raised for its previous fund in 2006, at the height of the last buyout boom. But it is still an ambitious goal given the many challenges faced by buyout shops.

Competition for healthy takeover targets is intense; debt financing is pricey; and many buyout firms have worked through ample war chests raised in the boom years, giving investors a crush of opportunities to consider as those firms come back to market.

"This is possibly the most challenging fund-raising market in a decade, in part because of cautious LPs, and also because of all the private equity firms being at a point in the life of their funds that many of them are wanting to raise a new fund," said Colin Blaydon, director of the center for private equity and entrepreneurship at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. "It's a pretty crowded field trying to get out of the gate at the same time."

CCMP Capital's fund-raising will be all the tougher considering that its former parent, JPMorgan Chase, which committed just under a quarter of the money in the previous fund, cannot directly commit to the next one because of the Volcker Rule in the Dodd-Frank financial reform law. The bank can, however, channel money through funds of funds and other third-party asset management businesses.

Formerly known as J.P. Morgan Partners and before that Chase Capital Partners, CCMP Capital spun out of the bank in 2006. CCMP Capital sponsors growth equity and leveraged buyouts in the consumer, retail, industrial, energy and health-care industries.

