By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - CCMP Capital Advisors
LLC, the former private equity arm of JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N),
plans to start raising its next investment fund early next
year, seeking $3.5 billion, according to two sources.
To help diversify its investor base, CCMP Capital's
executives in recent years have been globe-trotting to
cultivate relationships with sovereign wealth funds in Asia,
Australia, Europe and the Middle East. A couple of these funds
are already performing due diligence on the new fund, one
source said.
The $3.5 billion tally, should CCMP Capital hit its target,
would mark a slight uptick from the $3.4 billion the firm
raised for its previous fund in 2006, at the height of the last
buyout boom. But it is still an ambitious goal given the many
challenges faced by buyout shops.
Competition for healthy takeover targets is intense; debt
financing is pricey; and many buyout firms have worked through
ample war chests raised in the boom years, giving investors a
crush of opportunities to consider as those firms come back to
market.
"This is possibly the most challenging fund-raising market
in a decade, in part because of cautious LPs, and also because
of all the private equity firms being at a point in the life of
their funds that many of them are wanting to raise a new fund,"
said Colin Blaydon, director of the center for private equity
and entrepreneurship at the Tuck School of Business at
Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. "It's a pretty
crowded field trying to get out of the gate at the same time."
CCMP Capital's fund-raising will be all the tougher
considering that its former parent, JPMorgan Chase, which
committed just under a quarter of the money in the previous
fund, cannot directly commit to the next one because of the
Volcker Rule in the Dodd-Frank financial reform law. The bank
can, however, channel money through funds of funds and other
third-party asset management businesses.
Formerly known as J.P. Morgan Partners and before that
Chase Capital Partners, CCMP Capital spun out of the bank in
2006. CCMP Capital sponsors growth equity and leveraged buyouts
in the consumer, retail, industrial, energy and health-care
industries.
