* Serves automotive, construction markets
* Products sold around the world
* KeyBanc is running sales process
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - Wind Point Partners, a
private equity firm that has raised $2.8 billion since its
founding in 1984, is putting Citadel Plastics Holdings Inc up
for sale, said a source who has seen marketing materials
provided by the bank handling the process.
Citadel Plastics supplies products used in the automotive,
construction, lawn and garden, and health-care markets. Based
outside Philadelphia, it operates 12 manufacturing locations
managed through subsidiaries in the United States, Europe, Asia
and Latin America, according its Website. The company generates
"a few hundred million" dollars in revenue, according to the
source, who said KeyBanc Capital Markets is handling the sale
for Wind Point.
Chicago-based Wind Point launched Citadel Plastics in 2007
in partnership with Mike Fitzpatrick, a former president and
COO of Rohm and Haas, a specialty materials company where he
worked for some 30 years. Since then, the company and its
subsidiaries have been on a perpetual buying spree, completing
at least six acquisitions. In April 2009, Citadel expanded into
fast-growing Brazil, buying operations in that country from
Meridian Automotive Systems Inc.
The auction comes as private equity professionals salivate
over the prospect of buying companies that serve fast-growing
emerging markets like Brazil and China. They are also
increasingly pushing the U.S.-based companies they already own
to expand there.
Technology focused Silver Lake recently made its first
investments in Brazil and China and is looking for deals in
India. The Blackstone Group(BX.N), meanwhile, encourages all of
its companies to expand in China and other emerging markets,
COO Tony James said last month at the Dow Jones Private Equity
Analyst conference.
Wind Point has sold at least three other companies this
year. Most recently, in August, it sold Marshfield DoorSystems
Inc, a Marshfield, Wisconsin-based maker of commercial wooden
doors and door components, to Masonite Worldwide Holdings Inc
The firm has about 16 companies in its portfolio.
The firm is investing from its seventh fund, a $915 million
pool of capital closed in 2009. Wind Point typically invests
$30 million to $150 million in companies in such sectors as
business services, consumer products, health care and
industrial products.
Executives at Wind Point and Citadel did not return calls
seeking comment.
