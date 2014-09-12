* Expect a target of $750 mln
By David M. Toll
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters-BUYOUTS)- CVC Credit Partners,
the credit arm of London-based CVC Capital Partners, has
had preliminary discussions with at least one investor about
launching a fund earmarked to buy stressed-but-performing loans
on the books of European banks.
The credit business, which has $11.8 billion in assets under
management, in both the United States and Europe, intends to
target some $750 million for the fund, according to an investor
who reviewed a draft of the PPM. The pool is expected to be
named CVC Credit Partners Global Special Situations Fund LP. A
formal launch could come as soon as this month, the investor
said. The fund is expected to have a six-year term.
CVC Credit Partners is not alone in identifying a buying
opportunity in the loans held by European banks, which are under
pressure from regulators to clean up their balance sheets. Many
investors intend to buy distressed assets from banks, such as
non-performing loans. CVC Credit Partners, by contrast, plans to
target stressed-but-performing loans, a market it expects to be
less crowded, the investor said.
The European Central Bank plans to publish an assessment in
October of the health of European banks, according to news
service Reuters. The assessment will include results of tests of
the ability of banks to handle a variety of stresses.
A second source familiar with the special situations fund's
strategy said that the European Central Bank's new regulatory
framework "is the major catalyst for significant disposition
programs of impaired assets out of the European banking system.
Having a standardized way of bucketing risk across the board
helps to make this such a big opportunity." He added that CVC
Credit Partners is "well positioned" to take advantage of the
opportunity because of its network of 12 offices across Europe.
"You need to know the assets, you need to know the local
landscape, to take advantage of the opportunity," he said.
It is not clear if buying loans from European banks will be
the sole strategy of the CVC Credit Partners fund, although the
word "global" in the name suggests a broader mandate. According
to its website, CVC Credit Partners invests "across the capital
structure, with dedicated vehicles for performing credit,
opportunistic strategies and direct lending."
Key executives on the special situations fund
include Stephen Hickey, the New York-based chief investment
officer of CVC Credit Partners. Prior to joining the firm he had
held a number of senior roles at Goldman Sachs, including global
head of leveraged finance and co-head of global loans. Mark
DeNatale, a New York-based partner and global head of trading,
previously worked at Goldman Sachs as a managing director and
head of loan trading.
CVC Credit Partners was formed in early 2012 by the
combination of CVC Cordatus Group and Apidos Capital Management.
The business at the time had $7.7 billion managed through 23
vehicles in the United States and Europe.
Since 1996, CVC Capital Partners has raised more than $60
billion through two families of the funds, the CVC European
funds and the CVC Asia-Pacific funds. On the strength of its
track record, the firm raised 10.9 billion euros ($15.0 billion)
in just six months last year for its latest European fund. The
fund was oversubscribed.
