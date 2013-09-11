* New SBIC fund is spinout from Pennsylvania bank
* $175 mln tagged for lower mid-market investments
* Seeks to make 20 to 30 investments in pool
By Steve Bills
NEW YORK, Sept 11 American banks, which have
been shedding their private equity operations because of the
Volcker Rule, can use an exemption in the financial reform law
at least to get back into the lower end of the middle market.
FNB Corp, a regional banking company based in
Hermitage, Pennsylvania, is showing the way. The $12.6
billion-asset company, parent of First National Bank of
Pennsylvania, the No. 3 retail bank in Pittsburgh by deposit
market share, has spun off its merchant banking arm to form a
small business investment company.
The new business, FNB Capital Partners, announced its launch
on Sept. 5 with $175 million of deployable capital. The SBIC
fund has nearly $60 million from 60 investors, a group that
includes FNB Corp and four other regional banks, a pension fund
and several high-net-worth individuals, said Matt Harnett, a
partner in the SBIC, which is the first in Pittsburgh. The fund,
when levered two-to-one as SBICs are allowed to do, has $175
million in total to invest, Harnett said. "We've been working on
this for 24 months. It was a long and arduous process."
The SBIC fund grew out of FNB Capital Corp LLC, a
wholly-owned merchant banking unit of the bank that was launched
in 2005 by Stephen J. Gurgovits Jr., now the managing partner of
FNB Capital Partners. Harnett said that he and Tyson S. Smith,
former employees of the merchant banking business, are also
principals of the new operation. In all, six investing pros are
on the team now, Harnett said.
Since 2006, FNB Corp's merchant banking business has
invested $65 million into 20 transactions, earning an IRR of 19
percent, Harnett said. "That was right through the recession."
Seven or eight of those investments remain active in the
portfolio, he added. "We will continue to manage that portfolio
for FNB."
FNB Capital Partners, the name of the new SBIC fund, will be
managed by Tecum Capital Management. Although the firm was
established as a legal entity in conjunction with the two-year
effort to establish the SBIC and raise the commitments for it,
Tecum Capital Management became active only after the team
resigned from FNB Corp at the end of July and started Aug. 1 as
the first day of work at Tecum Capital Management, Harnett said.
"We are a separate company. We are not employees of FNB."
The name also distinguishes the firm from the bank and offers
the promise of continuity if the bank decides in the future to
diminish its role in future funds, he said.
Tecum Capital Management has the ability to invest the SBIC
anywhere in the United States, although the partners plan to
focus on a region within a half-day's drive of Pittsburgh,
ranging from Buffalo, New York, to Cleveland and Richmond,
Virginia, Harnett said. "We're finding a lot of opportunities
literally in our backyard."
The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $10 million of equity
or mezzanine capital per deal, typically in companies generating
$10 million to $100 million of revenue and more than $2 million
of EBITDA, Harnett said. The firm is industry agnostic but is
seeing a lot of manufacturers, distribution, healthcare and
business services companies. Its goal is to make investments in
20 to 30 companies through this $175 million pool.
Tecum Capital Management expects to focus on management
buyouts, such as company founders selling to managers, Harnett
said - "that's really big in this region" - and growth capital
investments. "We do some sponsor-backed transactions," Harnett
added.
Bank-sponsored SBICs used to be more common before the
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act took effect in 1999. That financial
deregulation law broke down the Glass-Steagall wall of
separation between commercial banking and investment banking,
providing new avenues for banks to invest, and SBICs fell into
disuse by the industry, said Brett Palmer, the president of the
Small Business Investors Alliance, a lobbying group for the SBIC
industry.
But the Volcker Rule, an element of the Dodd-Frank financial
reform law of 2010, changed the equation for banks again, Palmer
said. For the most part, the Volcker Rule imposed strict limits
on banks' investments in private equity funds, but it contained
an "escape hatch" exempting SBIC investments from the Volcker
Rule.
"You are going to see a lot more banks as LPs. You're going
to see more banks getting involved in the SBIC space," Palmer
said, noting that SBIA is working with a number of banks with
their own SBIC plans. "FNB is leading the way here."