* Downgrades on Associated Materials
* Leverage above 10x EBITDA
* Housing market still sluggish
By Steve Bills
NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - Recent credit downgrades
to a portfolio company suggest buyout giant Hellman & Friedman
LLC may have jumped too soon into the building supply industry,
which remains sluggish after the financial crisis that began in
2008.
The housing sector, typically a leader in economic
recoveries, has struggled since the financial crisis. S&P said
its economists are projecting housing starts of 740,000 in 2012,
a 20 percent increase from 2011, but much of the growth will
come in the multi-family segment, which typically carries lower
margins for building products manufacturers.
The downgrades were issued this month on Associated
Materials LLC, a maker of vinyl windows, siding, accessories and
other exterior residential building products, after the company
disclosed impairment charges of $164 million in a regulatory
filing.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut its rating on
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based Associated Materials on April 26, to
'B-' from 'B', with a negative outlook. A 'B'-level rating means
a company is vulnerable to adverse business, financial and
economic conditions, but currently has the capacity to meet
financial commitments, according to S&P's definition.
"The downgrade reflects our view that Associated Materials
remains highly leveraged, with 'less-than-adequate' liquidity,
in our view," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Megan
Johnston in a prepared statement. The company's net sales were
roughly flat in 2011, at $1.2 billion, according to a filing
made at the end of March. But its adjusted EBITDA fell some 40
percent to $90 million, compared with the previous year, and
debt grew because of increased borrowing, S&P reported. As a
result, S&P calculated its leverage was greater than 10x EBITDA
as of Dec. 31, compared with 6.5x a year earlier.
That downgrade followed a move earlier in April by Moody's
Investors Service, which cut Associated Materials to 'Caa1' from
'B3'. By Moody's definition, a B rating indicates a speculative
investment subject to high credit risk, while a Caa level rating
indicates a company in poor standing and subject to very high
credit risk.
The impairments mean that the company's performance is
weaker than Moody's had anticipated when Hellman & Friedman
bought the company in October 2010. In addition, Moody's warned
that Associated Materials's credit metrics were likely to remain
weak for the foreseeable future.
Hellman & Friedman, a San Francisco buyout shop founded in
1984, paid $1.3 billion to buy Associated Materials from
previous buyout sponsors Investcorp and Harvest Partners. The
firm's website said it made the investment from Hellman &
Friedman Capital Partners VI, a $8.4 billion vehicle that closed
in April 2007, as Buyouts Magazine reported at the time.
The firm contributed $601.5 million in equity and financed
$730 million in seven-year senior secured notes to buy
Associated Materials, as sister service Thomson Reuters Loan
Pricing Corp. reported at the time. The notes priced to yield
9.125 percent, according to Thomson Reuters International
Financing Review.
Associated Materials is one of at least two building
products companies in the HFCP VI portfolio, according to
Hellman & Friedman's website. In 2008, the firm bought Goodman
Global, a Houston-based maker of heating, ventilation and air
conditioning for residential and light commercial use. The firm
invests in a wide array of industries, typically writing checks
of $300 million to $1 billion for companies in software,
Internet and digital media, financial services, insurance,
business and marketing services, industrial and energy, and
health care industries.
Neither Hellman & Friedman nor Associated Materials
responded by deadline to requests for comment.
(Buyouts magazine is a Thomson Reuters publication. Editor:
david.toll@thomsonreuters.com. www.buyoutsnews.com)