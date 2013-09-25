* Buys Affirmative Insurance unit for up to $120 mln
* Confie Seguros is backed by ABRY Partners
* 17th acquisition since last November
By Steve Gelsi
NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - Private equity-backed
insurance broker Confie Seguros is buying the retail auto
insurance unit of Affirmative Insurance Holdings in
its largest in a series of acquisitions to build up its business
with Hispanic customers around the United States.
Affirmative Insurance Holdings said the deal includes $100
million in cash and up to $20 million in additional proceeds. It
intends to use the money to pay down debt and focus on its
business as an insurance carrier.
Confie Seguros President Mordy Rothberg said the acquisition
will add scale and speed growth by expanding the company's reach
by nearly 200 offices, including its first major presence in
Dallas, a key market.
"It's a tremendous opportunity for us," Rothberg said of the
purchase of the unit of the Addison, Texas-based distributor and
producer of non-standard personal automobile insurance
policies. "It'll accelerate our growth and our footprint."
Confie Seguros, which is owned by Boston-based private
equity firm ABRY Partners, will have 550 locations in 16 states,
with projected 2013 revenue of $300 million, when the deal is
finalized as expected in the next few days, Rothberg said.
The Affirmative Insurance unit includes two premium finance
companies and 500 employees working in 195 offices in Louisiana,
Alabama, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, South
Carolina and Wisconsin. The deal was announced on Sept. 16 and
was expected to close within 30 days.
The Hispanic market for insurance remains underserved, even
though it is a fast-growing demographic in the U.S. population,
Rothberg said.
"We're still in the second inning of the Confie Seguros
story," Rothberg said. "This deal has been a game changer. With
the help of ABRY we've taken the company to the next level."
Signaling more transactions ahead, Rothberg said his
company's pipeline for acquisitions "is as robust as ever."
The deal marked Confie Seguros's 17th acquisition since ABRY
Partners bought the Huntington Beach, Calif, company from San
Francisco-based private equity firm Genstar Capital LLC last
November. By the end of this month, that deal tally is expected
to rise to 23 under ABRY Partners, Rothberg said. ABRY Partners
did not return a phone call and email seeking comment.
Confie Seguros made 38 acquisitions while it was owned by
Genstar Capital between 2008 and 2012.
Rothberg co-founded Confie Seguros in 2008 with the
company's Chief Executive Officer Joseph Waked. Previously,
Rothberg had worked at IDT Corp and Net2Phone.