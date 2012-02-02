* Private equity firms look to other investment products

* Good returns in buyouts hard to achieve

* Energy sector among those still offering strong opportunities

By Greg Roumeliotis

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 Private equity leaders say they have not gone back en masse to the multibillion dollar U.S. buyouts seen before the 2008 financial crisis, even as financing has eased, not just because they can't but because, usually, it's not worth their while.

The major private equity groups have diversified into "alternative asset managers" investing in a range of asset classes from real estate and infrastructure to credit and even hedge funds. Buyouts are no longer the sole investment option.

"We are not seeing the best risk-adjusted returns in traditional private equity. There is still in our view too much uncertainty as to where the economy is going," Apollo Global Management LLC Chief Executive Leon Black told the SuperInvestor U.S. conference in San Francisco on Wednesday.

By the end of this quarter, Apollo, co-founded by Black in 1990, will have $45 billion in assets in credit and capital markets, outgrowing its private equity business which will have $40 billion in assets under management, he said.

Some of this is down to Black's background. Between 1977 and 1990, he was a corporate finance banker at Drexel Burnham Lambert Inc, which he described as "credit-oriented".

Moreover, private equity groups that list in the stock market are incentivized to branch out into other products so that they can boost their assets under management and their revenues from management fees to pay higher dividends.

But the shift in focus is now expanding to private equity groups with no plans to go public. TPG Capital's founding partner David Bonderman told the same conference that an initial public offering for his firm was not currently on the table.

He also pointed to market data that showed buyouts have become less popular. In 1995, 70 percent of the dollars spent in private equity were for buyouts but in 2011 this had dropped to about a third, Bonderman said.

"Is it still reasonable that private equity can generate 20 percent plus returns consistently? I think the answer to that is no. Some people will, some sectors will, but overall it's not possible," Bonderman said.

POCKETS OF OPPORTUNITY

Buyouts can still be attractive in certain sectors, private equity executive said. Black of Apollo mentioned corporate carveouts as an area of opportunity, as companies shed unloved businesses with hidden value, and also singled out the energy and mining sector.

"In natural resources there is an extraordinary arbitrage going on right now between the pricing of physical assets and what they are trading at in the markets so there are opportunities to buy proven reserves," Black said.

Apollo is currently in the running for the biggest acquisition deal in the market, having offered around $7 billion together with Riverstone Holdings LLC for El Paso Corp's oil and gas exploration and production assets, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Black did not comment on a potential transaction with El Paso.

The main criterion for buyout deals now appears to be underlying growth as private equity firms, and banks and bond investors that lend to them, have lost much of their appetite for financial engineering.

Silver Lake's co-founder Jim Davidson told the conference that following the bursting of the financial bubble, investors were looking for real assets underpinned by economic growth, rather than financial assets that were vulnerable to market volatility.

"If you index your money to private equity, where the primary driver of returns has historically been financial engineering, you will also underperform," Davidson said.

Technology, a sector in which Silver Lake specializes, as well as energy and healthcare are all sectors where strong buyout opportunities can present themselves, Davidson added. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)