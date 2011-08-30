TOKYO Aug 30 Singapore-based activist fund Effissimo Capital Management will sell its stakes in Tachihi Enterprise and New Tachikawa Aircraft as part of management buyouts of the Japanese firms to be conducted in tandem for a total of about $1 billion.

Tachihi Enterprise, a property developer, and New Tachikawa, a machinery maker, said in statements they planned to merge following the buyouts to simplify their shareholding structures and streamline their property businesses.

The buyouts will allow major shareholders to exit their investments in the two firms.

Effissimo, which was established several years ago by former colleagues of disgraced activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, agreed to sell its 22 percent stake in New Tachikawa and 17 percent stake in Tachihi as part of the buyouts.

Heavy machinery maker IHI Corp said it would sell its 10.09 percent stake in Tachihi and 9.62 percent stake in New Tachikawa. Reflecting gains on those stake sales, IHI lifted its net profit forecast for the year to March 2012 to 28 billion yen from 20 billion yen.

The buyout will be conducted through a tender offer by a company led by the presidents of Tachihi and New Tachikawa.

Investors will be paid 6,300 yen for each Tachihi share for an estimated total of 51.9 billion yen. New Tachikawa shareholders will get 5,200 yen for each of their shares in the tender offer.

An arm of Mizuho Financial Group will extend loans to finance the deal.

The tender offer will start on Wednesday and run through Oct 19. ($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Daiki Iga and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Nathan Layne)