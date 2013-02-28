* Big investors making push on terms
* Fund XI had original target of $8 bln
* In the market more than two years
By Gregory Roth
BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - KKR & Co. LP has
agreed to charge the Washington State Investment Board a
super-low 1 percent annual management fee on the pension fund's
$250 million follow-on commitment to the firm's flagship fund,
KKR North American Fund XI LP, according to a source familiar
with the terms. The buyout giant considers the rate a "volume
discount," our source said.
The board had earlier made a $500 million pledge to the
fund, which has been in the market for more than two years and
has struggled to meet its original $8 billion target. It is
unclear if the 1 percent starting management fee applies to the
combined $750 million commitment, or just the latest $250
million tranche. We were also unable to learn if the board,
which has about $89 billion under management, made concessions
on other terms to secure the low management fee.
In its latest 10K, filed on Feb. 22, KKR says that "gross
management fees for our private equity funds generally range
from 1 percent to 2 percent of committed capital during the
fund's investment period," and a lower percentage of invested
capital after that. KKR is also entitled to a 20 percent share
of net profits realized by investors in the fund, after clearing
a performance hurdle of a 7 percent compounded annual rate of
return.
A 1 percent management fee is just half the 2 percent
sticker price that most North American buyout funds charge
during their investment periods, according to research by
Thomson Reuters. However, our source said that starting
management fees as low as 1 percent are not at all unheard of
behind the scenes at mega-firms when they try to raise very
large commitments.
One of the risk factors that KKR lists in its latest 10K
relates to the possibility of its commanding lower fees in the
future: "Our investors in future funds, including separately
managed accounts, may negotiate to pay us lower management fees
which could adversely affect our revenues."
Indeed, it wouldn't be surprising if other investors in
KKR's Fund XI were also offered a 1 percent starting management
fee. Big investors in private equity funds can negotiate most
favored nation clauses that give them the right to secure the
same terms as other investors making comparable-sized
commitments.
Another factor influencing the management fee stream, of
course, is fund size. Should Fund XI reach its original $8
billion target, it would be less than half the size of the
previous fund in the series, the 2006 vintage Fund X, which
raised $17.6 billion.
Some of the money from Fund X was invested in the $48
billion club deal (along with TPG Capital and Goldman Sachs
Capital Partners ) to buy TXU, now called Energy Future
Holdings, the largest buyout in history. The energy firm's
struggles have affected the returns of Fund X and have
contributed to a general lessening of enthusiasm for so-called
mega funds following the financial crisis that began in 2008.
Yet Fund X has not lost money overall, despite Energy Future
Holdings' problems. According to September 2012 data from the
Washington State Investment Board, Fund X has so far produced a
net IRR of 7.1 percent and an overall 1.3x total value multiple.
Early investors typically do not like drawn-out fundraising
periods, although firms typically begin drawing down capital
prior to a final close. Gary Bruebaker, the chief investment
officer at the Washington State Investment Board, declined to
comment for this story, saying: "We do not discuss specific
terms publicly."
Separately, KKR's co-founder Henry Kravis told an audience
this week at the SuperReturn private equity conference in Berlin
that he was bullish on investing in Spain, saying the troubled
country had taken a lot of necessary steps toward the austerity
that was needed to help the country's economy get back on track.
He also expressed enthusiasm for companies deploying new
technologies to tap oil and natural gas reserves in North
America and other parts of the world.