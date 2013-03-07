* Only a handful of separate accounts get launched
* Much of money earmarked for core funds
* Investors not necessarily getting reduced fees
By Gregory Roth
NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - They were supposed to
be the New New Thing in private equity. But separate accounts
set up to manage money for giant pensions haven't proliferated
beyond a handful of big buyout firms. And a surprising amount of
money has been steered into commingled funds on much the same
terms that other big investors get.
It wasn't that long ago that giant separate accounts were
going to revolutionize the relationships between the nation's
largest pension funds, with billions to invest, and the giant
-mostly publicly listed - private-equity firms that have been
transforming themselves into diversified asset managers.
In late 2011, the $112 billion Texas Teachers' Retirement
System announced two $3 billion separate account partnerships,
one with KKR & Co LP and the other with Apollo Global
Management LLC. The idea was to leverage the pension's
huge piles of cash to extract favorable fees and terms and - it
was strongly emphasized at the time - unique investment
opportunities.
"The goal [of these relationships] is to be dynamic and
capture opportunities in the marketplace," said Richard Hall,
the managing director for private equity at Texas Teachers' in
an interview in early 2012. "A lot of opportunities ... occur
for brief windows of time. So you've got to be willing to take
some uncertainty in these partnerships, so they can invest in
something that's a little bit different, a little bit off the
run, and hopefully by doing that, create profits and excess
returns."
These deals also represented a new style of relationship
between private-equity firms and investors, one that was deeper
and more collaborative. "The real prize," said Rusty Guinn, the
director of Texas Teachers' Strategic Partnership Group, "is
developing the kind of trust with our partners that allows us to
have truly candid conversations about investment opportunities."
But in the year and a half since Texas Teachers' and KKR
signed their partnership papers, most of the commitments the
pension has made to KKR and Apollo have gone to commingled
funds, such as the flagship KKR North American Fund XI LP, a
fund available to other KKR investors. Of the $3 billion already
committed from the two separate accounts, only $400 million (13
percent) has so far been pledged to special situations or
opportunistic vehicles.
Hall, speaking last month at the SuperReturn private equity
conference in Berlin, said that the majority of the pension's
$2.1 billion in commitments from its separate account with KKR
went to commingled funds. A much smaller portion of Apollo's
pledges were made to such funds. All told, Texas Teachers' has
committed $2.1 billion to six KKR vehicles. That still leaves
$900 million left to be committed before 2015. For Apollo, $850
million has been committed across six funds, which still leave
$2.2 billion left to be committed before 2016.
Guinn said the early focus on commingled funds was due
mainly to the time-consuming work involved in creating the
structures for opportunistic vehicles. In other words,
opportunistic investment vehicles took time to launch, but the
structures for commingled vehicles were already in place, so
those investments were made first.
One big upshot: Despite the big dollars being put to work,
Texas Teachers' hasn't seemed to have gained much advantage on
fees. For the commingled private equity funds, "we get the same
economics that other LPs get," Brad Thawley, a private equity
investment manager for the pension, told an audience in February
at the SuperInvestor conference in San Francisco. "The only
advantage that we have," said Thawley, "is that once
distributions are made, there is a slightly different carry
structure where distributions on the back end flow into a
separate vehicle that has different economics." Those recycling
provisions allow for up to half of all distributions to be
plowed into another vehicle at a discounted rate.
Meantime, initial predictions that these giant separate
accounts would become the industry standard have not panned out.
While a couple of other big separate account deals have been
launched, including a $1.8 billion account between the New
Jersey Division of Investment and Blackstone Group LP,
and a $500 million account between Blackstone Group and the
California Public Employees' Retirement System, most of these
deals have been few and smaller in scale.