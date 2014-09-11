* Israeli firm issued a capital call in June
* Involved in 2009 pay-to-play scheme in New Mexico
* State requests additional information
By Sam Sutton
NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters-BUYOUTS)- The New Mexico State
Investment Council has so far declined to answer the latest
capital call of Israeli private equity firm Markstone Capital,
at least until finding out how the firm plans to use the money,
spokesman Charles Wollman told Buyouts Magazine, a Reuters
publication. The state also has concerns with the sponsor's
finances.
According to summary notes of its August 14 investment
committee meeting, New Mexico SIC may "not be making further
capital calls related to the Markstone Private Equity
Investment" even though it has yet to contribute roughly $3
million of the $20 million it committed to the fund, an
estimated $800 million pool earmarked for investments in Israeli
companies. Other limited partners have also declined to answer a
June capital call for the 2004-vintage pool, although it is not
clear why.
"We have requested additional documentation to which we are
entitled to under the LPA (limited partnership agreement) with
Markstone and continue to await its delivery," Wollman wrote in
an email. Executives at Markstone Capital did not respond to
several requests for comment for this article.
Investments in private equity funds typically take the form
of pledged capital. The fund manager draws down those pledges
for investments by making capital calls. New Mexico SIC's
failure to meet Markstone Capital's capital call would be highly
unusual and would likely trigger a penalty under the LPA. Such a
penalty might include an LP having to make interest payments and
losing 50 percent of its investment in the fund, according to
the Office of the New York State Comptroller, a Markstone
Capital backer.
In addition to questioning what the called money will be
earmarked for, the $19 billion New Mexico SIC has questions
about the firm's finances, Wollman said. Soon after the June
capital call, New Mexico SIC learned that Markstone Capital had
marked down its remaining portfolio by 68 percent during the
quarter ending December 31. New Mexico SIC also learned that the
firm was roughly $75 million in debt, possibly due to the
reported collapse of subsidiary Amfic, whose holdings include
Phenomenal and New Phenomenal.
Those disclosures, along with Markstone Capital's prior
involvement in pay-to-play scandals, prompted New Mexico SIC to
question the legitimacy of the capital call, Wollman told
Buyouts Magazine. "You are well aware of our recent settlement
with the Fund. That and other extenuating circumstances make
this a unique situation New Mexico has not previously
experienced with a manager," Wollman wrote.
In June, Markstone Capital agreed to pay New Mexico $1
million in relation to the firm's involvement in the state's
pay-to-play scandal. Markstone Capital had hired a former
congressman with close ties to then-Governor Bill Richardson to
act as its placement agent in order to secure a $20 million
commitment from New Mexico SIC, which was then helmed by several
Richardson appointees.
Markstone Capital denied any and all wrongdoing in the
settlement.
The firm was involved in a similar scandal in New York that
resulted in its former chairman, Elliot Broidy, pleading guilty
to providing $1 million in gifts to New York officials in
exchange for commitments to the fund. Broidy was later found
guilty of a reduced misdemeanor charge in exchange for his
cooperation with the pay-to-play investigation, according to
reports.
The Office of the New York State Comptroller committed $250
million to Markstone Capital Partners LP, which appears to be
the firm's only vehicle, through the state's main retirement
fund. New York and other institutional investors met Markstone
Capital's latest capital call, according to the comptroller's
office, which indicated that the firm would use the capital to
reduce and refinance debt held by the fund's remaining portfolio
companies.
ISRAELI INVESTORS
Many of the firm's Israeli investors also declined to answer
the June capital call, according to several reports and the
Office of the New York State Comptroller.
Ami Samuels, a managing director in charge of private equity
at Tel Aviv-based Poalim Capital Markets, declined to comment on
his firm's stake in the Markstone Capital fund, though he did
say that the commitment was made prior to when he joined Poalim
Capital Markets in 2006.
Markstone Capital Partners had generated a 0.84x total value
multiple and negative 4.1 percent internal rate of return as of
March 31 for backer Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund.
Oregon declined to comment on its $50 million commitment to the
fund.
Markstone Capital is reportedly struggling to sell its
remaining portfolio at fair prices, according to a report from
Israeli newspaper Haaretz. The firm reportedly still held stakes
in a jewelry store company known as Magnolia as of June. The
firm recently exited Steimatzky, a book store, by selling it to
a group of investors.
"We're working to recover as much of this investment as
possible," Office of the New York State Comptroller spokesman
Matt Sweeney told Buyouts Magazine in an email. He added: "This
particular investment will not alter the $180.7 billion
(retirement) Fund's solid, overall performance.
(Buyouts Magazine is a Thomson Reuters publication. Editor:
david.toll@thomsonreuters.com. www.buyoutsnews.com)