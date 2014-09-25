* In close race for Illinois governor

* Campaign has raised at least $40.2 mln

* Ex-partner at Chicago buyout shop GTCR

By Sam Sutton

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters-BUYOUTS)- People with close ties to the private equity industry had contributed more than $2.25 million to former GTCR partner Bruce Rauner's Illinois gubernatorial campaign as of Sept. 19, according to a Buyouts Magazine analysis of Illinois State Board of Elections data.

The contributions represented a significant slice of the $40.2 million raised by Rauner's campaign committee, Citizens for Rauner Inc, as of the same date, according to Illinois State Board of Elections filings. Rauner, who is running in a tight race as a Republican, has contributed roughly $11.1 million of his own money to the campaign committee as well. It is not clear if Rauner is raising money for the campaign through other vehicles.

Most of the contributions tallied by Buyouts Magazine came from executives who manage private equity firms, including venture capital firms, while others came from executives at merchant banks, foundations or consulting firms with private equity practices.

Sizeable donations came from executives at Flexpoint Ford ($81,600 in contributions counted), Arbor Investments ($65,900), Prospect Partners ($49,900), BDT Capital Partners ($48,400) and Endeavour Capital ($15,000). Other major contributors include former GTCR Managing Principal Edgar Jannotta Jr. ($405,300), John Childs of JW Childs Associates ($100,000), Willis Stein & Partners founder Avy Stein ($25,250), Anderson Pacific Corporation founder Ken Anderson ($20,300) and William Achtmeyer of The Parthenon Group ($15,300).

"He's a great campaigner," Anderson Pacific Corp's Anderson said. "He's got all the right traits for the job."

Investment bankers, hedge fund managers and attorneys were excluded from the Buyouts Magazine final tally, although many people within those industries have donated heavily to the campaign. Kenneth Griffin, founder and chief executive of Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel, has contributed almost $4.6 million to the campaign through donations and the use of a privately owned aircraft, according to election board filings. Citadel declined to comment.

Rauner, who spent more than 30 years as a top executive at Chicago-based private equity firm GTCR, has developed a strong network of supporters within the alternative asset industry, sources told Buyouts Magazine. Rauner retired from the firm in 2012.

Rauner held a slight lead over Quinn in the polls as of Sept. 22, according to polling data compiled by Real Clear Politics. A representative of Rauner's campaign did not respond to several requests for comment. (Buyouts Magazine is a Thomson Reuters publication. Editor: david.toll@thomsonreuters.com. www.buyoutsnews.com)