* Tight liquidity cuts leverage for PE buyouts-bankers

* Unitas Capital says bond-backed buyouts an option

By Stephen Aldred

HONG KONG, Oct 12 Rising capital costs for banks are cutting funds available for buyout deals in Asia as lenders do not want to risk mis-pricing a loan in the current market, leveraged finance bankers said on Wednesday.

Limited funding does not mean buyouts cannot get done, but it does increase the amount of cash that private equity firms need to use to win deals, and strengthens the hand of rival cash-rich corporate buyers.

"What we notice is banks are working through commitments they made earlier, and new deals in general are struggling for liquidity," said Aart Jan den Hartog, head of Asia Pacific sponsor coverage at ING Bank , speaking on a panel at the Asia Pacific Loan Markets Association's leverage finance conference.

"Bankers do not want to catch a falling knife, because the market in which you price a deal today ... pricing might have moved away from you tomorrow," Jan den Hartog said.

Panellists agreed that for the right deal and the right price, deals can still get done, but higher capital costs for European and some Asian banks, such as the Taiwanese, means the capital pool for higher-risk buyout deals is reduced.

Buyout firms use leverage, or debt, to buy a company and increase their returns on capital invested. If they use less of their own money to buy a company, private equity firms make a higher return on capital when they sell.

Asia's leveraged loan volume is $2.8 billion for the year to date, dominated by deals in Japan and Australia, according to data from Thomson Reuters LPC.

Recent loan deals of A$575 million ($573 million) for Bain Capital's buyout of MYOB, and A$580 million for Affinity Equity Partners planned buyout of Primo Smallgoods have boosted volume, but private equity panellists said limited leverage generally available in Asia often makes deal structures difficult.

Debt-to-EBITDA multiples on deals in Asia are at around 4.68 times, according to LPC data, while in Europe and the U.S., multiples of six or seven times are common.

If private equity firms are putting large equity cheques into a company, that eats into cash flows that could generate growth, said Anurag Mathur, partner at pan-Asia buyouts shop Unitas Capital.

Mathur said the Unitas would like to use more high-yield bonds for buyouts, despite their higher cost, because of the flexibility they give to grow a company.

Unitas completed Asia's first high yield bond-backed buyout when it acquired Dutch company Hyva from 3i earlier this year.

"A business reasonably exposed to the macro trends, and to the global economy, needs the flexibility a high yield bond gives, and the ability to use cash flows to make acquisitions, which you can't do with a loan," said Mathur. ($1 = 1.004 Australian Dollars) (Additional reporting by Jacqueline Poh of BASIS POINT; Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)